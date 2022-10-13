ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas considers "no feeding" ordinance to manage coyotes

DALLAS - The city of Dallas says the drought has caused an increase in coyotes in the city. Now, the city is working to educate residents about how to haze coyotes because experts say killing them and relocating them won't work. The city is also considering a new ordinance to...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas - The newest H-E-B store in North Texas officially opens next month. The store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway in Plano will open its doors for the first time at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2. However, customers can begin scheduling curbside orders two days before, the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Firefighters battle blaze near Dallas graffiti park

DALLAS - Firefighters battled a large fire in west Dallas early Tuesday morning. It was sparked in a vacant building off Sylvan Avenue near Singleton Boulevard. The building was connected to the Fabrication Yard, which is the free art park that invites people to spray graffiti legally. No one was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail

DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

UNT wins again in CUSA play, beats Louisiana Tech 47-27

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw for two touchdowns, North Texas rolled up 475 yards on the ground and the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech 47-27 on Saturday for their eighth straight Conference USA win. Parker McNeil's 58-yard pass to Tre Harris got the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) within seven...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Bedford police officer hurt in rollover crash

BEDFORD, Texas - A Bedford police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash. It happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Highway 183 Monday afternoon. The officer was in a squad car when he somehow lost control and rolled the car. The Bedford Police Department...
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Man wanted for mail theft arrested in Dallas after high speed chase

DALLAS - Police in Dalworthington Gardens said a man wanted for mail theft was arrested in Dallas after leading officers on a chase through several cities that topped 100 miles per hour. The incident started at about 2 a.m. Saturday, when Dalworthington Gardens PD officers tried to pull the suspect...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy