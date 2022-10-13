Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
fox4news.com
Dallas considers "no feeding" ordinance to manage coyotes
DALLAS - The city of Dallas says the drought has caused an increase in coyotes in the city. Now, the city is working to educate residents about how to haze coyotes because experts say killing them and relocating them won't work. The city is also considering a new ordinance to...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
fox4news.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas - The newest H-E-B store in North Texas officially opens next month. The store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway in Plano will open its doors for the first time at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2. However, customers can begin scheduling curbside orders two days before, the...
fox4news.com
Firefighters battle blaze near Dallas graffiti park
DALLAS - Firefighters battled a large fire in west Dallas early Tuesday morning. It was sparked in a vacant building off Sylvan Avenue near Singleton Boulevard. The building was connected to the Fabrication Yard, which is the free art park that invites people to spray graffiti legally. No one was...
fox4news.com
Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community
Faith leaders on Fort Worth's side side are offering to help those struggling with the violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone. The churches are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Morningside community. This is the...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Oct. 17 morning forecast
Ready for the fall temperatures? FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about how cool it will get and how long it will last.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather forecast calls for frosty, near-record low temperatures
DALLAS - Get ready to say hello to fall this week. You may even need to turn on your heater. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, an unusually cool air mass is heading down from central Canada. It’s expected to bring near-record lows to North Texas and some snow...
fox4news.com
Southlake police officers fatally shoot person of interest wanted for North Richland Hills murder
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A murder suspect wanted by North Richland Hills police was shot and killed by police officers in Southlake. North Richland Hills police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Harwood near Grapevine Highway on Monday. Witnesses gave...
fox4news.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - There is a heavy police presence after police shot one person in Southlake. It happened Monday afternoon around the EB Highway 114 Service Road and Carroll. Crews on scene say a car is seen inside a roped-off crime scene. Police have not released any other information about...
fox4news.com
Still no arrests made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that left 2 people dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two families are in mourning and demanding justice from a driver who struck and killed their loved ones and then just ran off. The two families impacted by the tragedy are begging for the driver to turn themselves in. The two grieving families met for the...
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
fox4news.com
Man killed after pointing gun at officer, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man was fatally shot by an officer Saturday night after he reportedly pointed a gun at the officer. This incident started at about 11 p.m., when a woman called 911 and said her adult son was damaging her home with a hammer.
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
fox4news.com
UNT wins again in CUSA play, beats Louisiana Tech 47-27
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw for two touchdowns, North Texas rolled up 475 yards on the ground and the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech 47-27 on Saturday for their eighth straight Conference USA win. Parker McNeil's 58-yard pass to Tre Harris got the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) within seven...
fox4news.com
Bedford police officer hurt in rollover crash
BEDFORD, Texas - A Bedford police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash. It happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Highway 183 Monday afternoon. The officer was in a squad car when he somehow lost control and rolled the car. The Bedford Police Department...
fox4news.com
Man wanted for mail theft arrested in Dallas after high speed chase
DALLAS - Police in Dalworthington Gardens said a man wanted for mail theft was arrested in Dallas after leading officers on a chase through several cities that topped 100 miles per hour. The incident started at about 2 a.m. Saturday, when Dalworthington Gardens PD officers tried to pull the suspect...
fox4news.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
fox4news.com
Gun recovered after 2 people led state troopers on high speed chase that end in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Authorities arrested a man and woman in Grand Prairie who reportedly led state troopers on a high speed chase with their motorcycle late Friday night. Few details were released about what led up to the chase, but it started just before 11 p.m. and involved DPS troopers.
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
