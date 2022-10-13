Read full article on original website
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
New Snow White star defends proposed changes to Disney movie
The live-action Disney movie Snow White filmed over the spring and summer in London, starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan (who could be the prince or the huntsman or another character, depending on how much it twists the story). There has been speculation about how Disney will handle the dwarves, with prominent figures such as Peter Dinklage weighing-in on the subject.
Everyone’s favourite child actor can now drive
Sometimes, you see an actor aging or hitting some life milestone, and it reminds you of the passage of time. It can be a strange feeling – both nostalgic and a little bit scary. If you’re a fan of Jacob Tremblay, star of the thrilling drama movie Room, you might want to buckle up: because he’s now driving.
New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU
It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU. Prey...
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
Guillermo del Toro explains how his Pinocchio is different to others
Guillermo del Tor has explained why his Pinocchio is different to other versions of the movie that have released in 2o22. Del Toro is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, and his latest film is a new version Pinocchio – a story that has been adapted many times, including the classic Disney animated movie.
Where was The Watcher filmed?
Where was The Watcher filmed? Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind TV series like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, is back with a terrifying new show, The Watcher. This shocking Netflix series is inspired by true events and tells the story of Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock. For the...
Rings of Power cast share fan theories with each other in group chat
Amazon’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power, recently wrapped up its first season and ended with a bang. In episode 8, the TV series based on JRR Tolkien’s famous work gave fans plenty of answers regarding mysterious character identities (we are looking at you, Sauron), and juicy Middle-earth lore. Warning minor spoilers ahead!
The Midnight Club season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is The Midnight Club season 2 release date? The first season of fantasy series The Midnight Club may have only just dropped, but with the Netflix series already making a stark impression — it broke the Guinness World Record for most jumpscares in a singular episode in its season finale — some people are already thinking ahead to a second season.
Pinocchio review (LFF 2022): Guillermo del Toro outdoes himself
2022 has been the year of Pinocchio, with a whopping three films released. Based on the classic 1883 Italian novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the tale of the wooden boy has been put to screen by Lionsgate, Disney, and now Netflix. But like every cinematic competition, out of the three family movies of 2022, there is one resounding winner when it comes to the best adaptation of the famous animated toy story.
Ghostwatch: The horror mockumentary that traumatised a nation
If you were to ask the Great British public to name the scariest experience of their life, I would wager anyone old enough to have been subjected to Ghostwatch back in 1992 would have put this unique horror movie pretty damn close to the top of their list. In what...
Halloween: who plays Michael Myers?
Who plays Michael Myers in the Halloween movies? For more than four decades and 13 Halloween movies, Michael Myers has been terrifying cinemagoers. With his alabaster mask, lifeless eyes, and razor-sharp butcher’s knife, the masked menace is an iconic horror movie icon who helped to jump-start the nascent slasher genre.
House of the Dragon: did Otto Hightower kill Viserys Targaryen?
Did Otto Hightower kill Viserys Targaryen? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 9. Power is everything in Westeros, and we’ve seen the lengths people are willing to go to to get their hands on it. Would it be so surprising for a seemingly loyal servant to kill his king if it meant his grandson would take the throne?
Han Solo has been recreated out of bread, and renamed ‘Pan Solo’
Everyone’s favourite Star Wars character, Han Solo, has been remade in the form of bread. Han Solo is, arguably, the most iconic Star Wars character who isn’t a Skywalker. Solo starred as one of the leads in the original Star Wars movies, and reprised his role more recently in the sequel trilogy. His character was killed at the hands of his own son, Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?
How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.
Park Chan-wook wants to make a James Bond movie, and we should let him
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook has revealed that out of all the popular movie franchises taking Hollywood by storm, the long-living James Bond IP has his heart. While promoting his newest thriller movie, Decision to Leave, the filmmaker revealed to Deadline that 007 played a massive role in influencing his work, and how he would be open to helming a James Bond movie in the future.
Star Trek 4 was almost a reinvention of a classic TNG episode
The plot details for an early version of the Star Trek 4 script have been shared by the writers. Star Trek 4 has been in development hell for years now. The movie has struggled to find the right script and the right director, and there have also been difficulties in tying down the core cast.
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
