Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Partnership formed to begin work on North Dakota Military Museum
(Bismarck, ND) -- A partnership is in place to begin efforts to develop a North Dakota military museum. The state Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard signed an agreement Monday to work together on the proposed museum. The proposed facility would cost an estimated 40-million dollars and would...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen talks campaign, public safety and debating Governor Walz
(St. Paul, MN) -- The man looking to unseat Governor Tim Walz says he is in the 'prime position' to do so ahead of the November 8th election in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen says recent polls mark him down roughly five points overall to the incumbent Governor, which is ground he says is definitely able to be made up.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Soybean Harvest over half finished
(Bismarck, ND) -- Over half of North Dakota's soybean harvest is complete. Extension agencies say the harvest is about average in the central part of the state with 25 to 30 bushels per acre. The crop was rated above average in the eastern part of the state. Agents say this...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Who is number one? North Dakota's best colleges have been ranked
(Fargo, ND) -- With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1st, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, including for the state of North Dakota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota death rates fall, birth rates stable, divorces up
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Division of Vital Records is releasing statistical information for 2021. Deaths decreased by nearly ten-percent last year after a record-deadly year in 2020. Divorces spiked by more than 20-percent over 2020. Birth rates remained stable. The state had a daily average of 28 live...
“Once In A Lifetime Find” In North Dakota
See what this man found while combining!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"
(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
CDC: Children aged 5-11 now able to receive Covid-19 booster shots
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 boosters will be available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning next week. The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services says an initial allocation of 56-hundred pediatric doses have been ordered. Kids who have finished the primary doses at least two months ago are eligible. More than 70 health care providers statewide will be administering the COVID boosters.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
We have one of the 10 BEST coziest small towns in the United States.
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?
Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
MN Schools Built With No Girls' Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
survivornet.com
Former Washington Post Journalist Who Famously Moved To Minnesota County After Insulting It Learns He Has Cancer After His Eyes Turned Yellow
Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter, announced he’s been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ingraham is best known for insulting Red Lake County in Minnesota and then, after an apology visit there went very well, relocating to the county with his family.
Comments / 0