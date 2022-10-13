Read full article on original website
NASA's X-59 Set To Break Sound Barrier In Brand New Way, With A “Sonic Thump”
Almost two decades ago, the Concorde landed for the last time and ended supersonic commercial flight. Perhaps the greatest barrier that kept the Concorde from spearheading the next generation of airliners was the sonic boom created when a plane breaks the sound barrier – it turns out residential areas aren’t happy with thunderous booms that can shatter glass happening over their head. If supersonic flight is to become viable once more, the sonic boom needs to be solved.
Why Do Lakes Come In So Many Colors?
Around 2,000 years ago, three entirely different bodies of water were formed from one ancient Ethiopian lake splitting apart. Through a process of tectonic activity and changing rainfall patterns, the large Lake Galla disappeared, and in its place stood Lake Shala, Lake Abijata, and Lake Langando — three siblings that don’t even look related. So, how did these lakes come to be such different colors?
The Most Powerful Gamma-Ray Explosion Ever Detected Briefly Changed Earth’s Atmosphere
From nearly the first minute it was detected, astronomers knew the explosion named GRB221009A was something special. We’re now learning just how extraordinary it was – including detecting how it temporarily changed our planet’s upper atmosphere, affecting the passage of radio waves. Gamma Ray Bursts (GRBs) involve...
“Potentially Hazardous” Asteroid Phaethon Just Demonstrated Something Rare For A Space Rock
The iconic Arecibo observatory may no longer be a working telescope following news this week that it won’t be rebuilt after its 2020 collapse – but that doesn’t mean it’s finished contributing to our knowledge of the cosmos. In fact, new research reveals that it discovered something new and unusual about the well-known “potentially hazardous” asteroid, 3200 Phaethon.
