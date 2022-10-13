Almost two decades ago, the Concorde landed for the last time and ended supersonic commercial flight. Perhaps the greatest barrier that kept the Concorde from spearheading the next generation of airliners was the sonic boom created when a plane breaks the sound barrier – it turns out residential areas aren’t happy with thunderous booms that can shatter glass happening over their head. If supersonic flight is to become viable once more, the sonic boom needs to be solved.

