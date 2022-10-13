LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO