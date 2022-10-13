Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club Monday. Due to darkness, the event’s second round was suspended. When play was postponed, Kansas was in sixth place of the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are three...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5, tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor, in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. This is also the 13th time in the last 14...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Set for Second-Straight Road Test at Baylor Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Falls to Texas Tech 2-1
LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park, the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 2-1. Texas Tech’s Ashleigh Williams had a pair of goals to lead Texas Tech. “It’s disappointing,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “The game was back and forth, and to...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Hosts Texas Tech on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Soccer plays Texas Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will be looking to win their second straight conference game. Kansas (8-7-1, 1-4-1 Big 12) picked up its first conference win of the season on Thursday night. KU...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Jayhawks Upended at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. – No. 19 Kansas dropped a high-scoring, 52-42, contest at Oklahoma on Saturday at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The Jayhawks fall to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while OU improves to 4-3 and picks up its first conference win to move to 1-3.
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Kansas Baseball Scrimmages Nebraska in Fall Exhibition
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Six days after beginning fall practice, the Kansas baseball team took the field for the first time under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald. On Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark, KU played a 14-inning exhibition game against Nebraska in front of an estimated crowd of 500 people. TOP...
kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks Participate in ITA Regional Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas Tennis was back in action at the ITA Regional Championships, which took place in Stillwater, Oklahoma from October 13-17, in which seven Jayhawks played in singles and doubles competitions throughout the weekend. Day 1. Sadler lost to No. 18 Clara Whitaker from Wichita State 6-2,...
Comments / 0