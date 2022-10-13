ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh murder trial moved up one week

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The trial of a disgraced former Hampton County attorney accused of killing his wife and son has been rescheduled to start one week earlier. Alex Murdaugh will appear in a Colleton County court beginning January 23, 2023. The trial is expected to last through February 10, 2023.
