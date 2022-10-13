ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Large truss implosion at Spottsville Bridge planned for Wednesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss has been moved. According to a press release, that implosion is now scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 9 a.m. This is a change from the 11 a.m. time that was previous planned. Officials...
14news.com

Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S....
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews called to mobile home fire in Chandler

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say there was fire in Chandler. They told us around 4:40 p.m. Monday that it was at the corner of McCool Road and JD Toomey Drive. The homeowner says he had a burn pile that got out of control because of...
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy. 1340 closed due to break in pavement

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials are reminding drivers Highway 1340 is closed on the Dixon side of Highway 874. According to a social media post, that closure is due to a break in the pavement. As school returns this week, officials say traffic to the high school...
DIXON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect

Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17

Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022

Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - More than 24 hours after an Evansville warehouse caught fire, it’s still burning this morning. This comes as dozens were evacuated at a nearby organization. We’re live on Morton Avenue with the latest information. We also have new information on a truck hitting a building. Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN

