Vanderburgh County Indiana Road Closed After Truck Becomes Stuck in Tunnel
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a road on the north side of the county has been closed after a truck got stuck passing through the tunnel of a railroad overpass. Too Tall To Fit. It appears, based on the photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via...
Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Traffic Alert: Large truss implosion at Spottsville Bridge planned for Wednesday
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss has been moved. According to a press release, that implosion is now scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 9 a.m. This is a change from the 11 a.m. time that was previous planned. Officials...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S....
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
Traffic Alert: Intersection of Jeff Place and W. 6th Street closure begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -A road closure began Monday in Owensboro. Officials say they will close the intersection of Jeff Place and West 6th Street for basin repairs. This closure is expected to last one week. Traffic will be detoured.
UPDATE: Crews respond to “significant” fire overnight at Vincennes business
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a “significant fire” at a body shop located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes overnight, according to Knox County Dispatch. As of 4:30 a.m. eastern, crews had put the fire out and cleared the scene. No one...
Crews called to mobile home fire in Chandler
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say there was fire in Chandler. They told us around 4:40 p.m. Monday that it was at the corner of McCool Road and JD Toomey Drive. The homeowner says he had a burn pile that got out of control because of...
Traffic Alert: Hwy. 1340 closed due to break in pavement
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials are reminding drivers Highway 1340 is closed on the Dixon side of Highway 874. According to a social media post, that closure is due to a break in the pavement. As school returns this week, officials say traffic to the high school...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says
We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire. Fire department officials...
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
DNA technology positively identifies skeletal remains found in Monroe County in 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has positively identified skeletal remains found by a turkey hunter in May 2004. The remains were found on Richardson Road, near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County. Evidence at the scene led detectives to believe a homicide likely occurred. Thanks...
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 1st ‘White Flag Night’ of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Rescue Mission say Monday night will be “White Flag” night as temperatures will drop in the night. White Flag Days are days when the air temperature or wind chill factor is 32 degrees or lower. The organization will be open from...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - More than 24 hours after an Evansville warehouse caught fire, it’s still burning this morning. This comes as dozens were evacuated at a nearby organization. We’re live on Morton Avenue with the latest information. We also have new information on a truck hitting a building. Evansville...
