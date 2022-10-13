ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nury Martinez's 'little Latina girls' line in resignation letter backfires: 'Girl WHAT?'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Nury Martinez, shown in 2020, resigned from the Los Angeles City Council this week after a recording of her making racist remarks was leaked to the public. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez's Los Angeles City Council resignation letter did not go over well on social media.

Actor Melinna Bobadilla, writer Myriam Gurba and TV host Areva Martin were among many Twitter users who criticized Martinez's announcement — particularly the part where the disgraced politician addressed "all little Latina girls across the city" and said "I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see."

"Girl WHAT? Cómo crees?" Bobadilla tweeted on Wednesday. "You are not # goals or inspo; you are a cautionary tale of power hungry girl-bossery gone awry. This is an example of narcissism & gaslighting BYE."

The "Little America" and "Gentefied" star was among the Angelenos who pushed for Martinez's resignation this week after an audio recording of the former L.A. City Council president making racist and crude remarks about Black people, Oaxacans, Jewish people and Armenians was leaked to the public .

Following a swift and sharp backlash, Martinez apologized and stepped down as L.A. City Council president, but that wasn't enough for the political leaders and community members hurt and outraged by her comments — many of whom showed up in droves to demand Martinez's full resignation at a City Hall meeting on Tuesday. Martinez finally resigned her L.A. City Council seat on Wednesday.

"To all little Latina girls across this city, don’t grow up to be like Nury Martinez," tweeted Gurba , author of "Mean" and "Letter to a Bigot."

"Sorry, #NuryMartinez is delusional," tweeted Martin , the CNN legal analyst and host of "The Special Report." "In her resignation letter, she says 'And [to] all little Latina girls across this city — I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see,' ... What about I am sorry that I let girls [and] boys down by my bigotry and narcissism!"

Read Martinez's full resignation statement here .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson question LA City Council about Mark Ridley-Thomas after racist comments leaked

Community leaders are calling on the Los Angeles City Council to reassess the handling of the suspension of councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas -- who was indicted on federal charges alleging corruption -- after audio leaked of racist comments made by multiple councilmembers. The chaos has also exposed the ongoing political power struggle between Los Angeles' Black and Latino communities. A group of Black civil rights leaders held a news conference Sunday and demanded that Martinez be replaced by one of the council's African American members to "demonstrate its commitment to Black political empowerment and political and racial healing."In an open letter to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sdvoice.info

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant

Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?""Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell." Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yr.media

The Lowdown: It’s Going DOWN in L.A.

Many people think of Los Angeles as a city with fairly progressive leadership, but those assumptions are being *very much* challenged right now in a scandal that has even Biden calling for the city council to resign. CREDITS. Host/Producer: Malachi Segers-Seker. The Lowdown gives you the latest in news, pop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Protests continue outside of City Hall in wake of City Council scandal

While Nury Martinez resigned Thursday from the Los Angeles City Council after an audio recording of racist remarks was leaked, Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have not yet resigned Thursday, leading protesters to continue to show outrage. Protestors continued their ongoing demonstrations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday in the wake of the scandal that rocked LA City Council over the weekend. Leaked audio revealed council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation back in Oct. 2021, where several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez RESIGNS After Calling Colleague's Adopted Black Child A 'Little Monkey' In Leaked Conversation

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after her racist conversation with two other council members leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking conversation, which was first recorded in October 2021, was led by Martinez and also featured L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.Throughout the recording, which has since been obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez referred to her colleague, fellow council member Mike Bonin, as a “little b----” before the three council members target Bonin’s adopted Black son.De León referred to Bonin’s son as an “accessory” that Bonin brings around L.A. like “when Nury [Martinez] brings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

