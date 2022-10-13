Nury Martinez's 'little Latina girls' line in resignation letter backfires: 'Girl WHAT?'

Nury Martinez, shown in 2020, resigned from the Los Angeles City Council this week after a recording of her making racist remarks was leaked to the public. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez's Los Angeles City Council resignation letter did not go over well on social media.

Actor Melinna Bobadilla, writer Myriam Gurba and TV host Areva Martin were among many Twitter users who criticized Martinez's announcement — particularly the part where the disgraced politician addressed "all little Latina girls across the city" and said "I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see."

"Girl WHAT? Cómo crees?" Bobadilla tweeted on Wednesday. "You are not # goals or inspo; you are a cautionary tale of power hungry girl-bossery gone awry. This is an example of narcissism & gaslighting BYE."

The "Little America" and "Gentefied" star was among the Angelenos who pushed for Martinez's resignation this week after an audio recording of the former L.A. City Council president making racist and crude remarks about Black people, Oaxacans, Jewish people and Armenians was leaked to the public .

Following a swift and sharp backlash, Martinez apologized and stepped down as L.A. City Council president, but that wasn't enough for the political leaders and community members hurt and outraged by her comments — many of whom showed up in droves to demand Martinez's full resignation at a City Hall meeting on Tuesday. Martinez finally resigned her L.A. City Council seat on Wednesday.

"To all little Latina girls across this city, don’t grow up to be like Nury Martinez," tweeted Gurba , author of "Mean" and "Letter to a Bigot."

"Sorry, #NuryMartinez is delusional," tweeted Martin , the CNN legal analyst and host of "The Special Report." "In her resignation letter, she says 'And [to] all little Latina girls across this city — I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see,' ... What about I am sorry that I let girls [and] boys down by my bigotry and narcissism!"

Read Martinez's full resignation statement here .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .