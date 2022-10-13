’80 For Brady’ Release Date: Tom Brady, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda & More Star In Paramount Pic Based On True Story

Paramount Pictures has announced that 80 for Brady , its upcoming film starring seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady , Lily Tomlin , Jane Fonda and others, will open wide on February 3.

The film now is set to open against M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mystery-shrouded thriller Knock at the Cabin for Universal Pictures.

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Brady play.. The pic’s starry ensemble also includes Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches and Jimmy O. Yang.

Kyle Marvin , who co-wrote and starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb and more recently appeared in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed , is directing from a script by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins ( Booksmart ). Fifth Season, formerly Endeavor Content ( The Lost Daughter , Cha Cha Real Smooth ) developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti ( Hidden Figures ), with Paramount Pictures subsequently acquiring worldwide rights. Gigliotti and Fifth Season are producing with Brady through his production company, 199 Productions, with Marvin and Covino exec producing under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

Paramount most recently unveiled the horror hit Smile , marking the feature directorial debut of Parker Finn. Other upcoming titles from the studio include Damien Chazelle’s newest awards prospect Babylon (opening December 25), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 3, 2023) and the latest film in its Scream franchise (March 31, 2023) with Spyglass Media Group.