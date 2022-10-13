ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya

By Andreas Wiseman
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Game Of Thrones , Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television .

Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel Sisterhood Of Dune , written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker is co-showrunner and executive producer. Emmy-winner Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive-produce.

Dune and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Oscar-nominated writer Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins are executive producers with author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the Dune movie reboot that last year scored six Oscars and more than $400M at the box office. That film’s sequel is also in production.

Varma stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations , opposite Ed Norton and Michael Gandolfini, and will also have a key role in next year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One . She recently starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney. The Olivier Award-winning stage actress is well known for playing Ellaria Sand in HBO’s Game Of Thrones , for Amazon/Legendary series Carnival Row , Showtime’s Patrick Melrose , and BBC’s Luther .

The British actress is represented by 42MP, Gersh and Principle Entertainment LA.













