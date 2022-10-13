ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Headspace Or Calm? Health Digest Survey Reveals People's Favorite Mental Health App

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfuhT_0iXbPHxz00

Accessible any time of day from any location, mental health apps have made mental health services increasingly available to those seeking support, reports the National Institute of Mental Health . Technology-based well-being apps come with a variety of benefits. Among them include convenience, anonymity, affordability, a wider reach, and more. Additionally, mental health apps can serve as a more comfortable jumping-off point for people who may have been hesitant to seek in-person treatment.

Different mental health apps offer different kinds of services. Some may center around stress management, while others may focus on providing real-time support from peers or mental health professionals (via the National Institute of Mental Health). To figure out which mental health app readers of Health Digest were most inclined to use, we asked 583 participants their preferred app for emotional well-being between six possible answer choices. In particular, we focused on whether Headspace or Calm was more popular amongst respondents.

The last selected answer — accounting for less than 4% of answers — was Moodkit with 22 votes. Using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, this app helps users cope with feelings of anxiety, depression, and anger, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America .

Calm Proved To Be The Most Popular App

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqwTQ_0iXbPHxz00

In second-to-last place was BetterHelp with 42 votes. As the world's largest online therapy resource, this app provides therapist support for individuals, adolescents, and couples, as per its website . Next, with 49 votes was Happify , which provides games and activities to help curb negative thinking patterns. Talkspace accounted for a little over 10% of responses. Similar to BetterHelp, Talkspace is an app that connects users to licensed mental health professionals via video, direct messaging, or telephone. It also offers psychiatric support for medication management.

Between Headspace and Calm, however, Calm came in first place — it made up nearly half of participant responses with 274 votes. Votes for Headspace tallied at 137 — the app that offers meditations, breathing exercises, self-care techniques, and tips for bettering one's quality of sleep. At the end of the day, though, respondents seemed most drawn to the offerings of the Calm app. These include meditations, tactics for enhancing focus, self-improvement strategies, and methods for stress reduction, per its website .

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website .

Read this next: Exercises You Need If You Want To Boost Your Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home

Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
Health Digest

What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Anxiety And Intelligence

Anxiety doesn't discriminate, and nearly one in five American adults each year are affected by anxiety-related disorders (via the National Institutes of Health). Occasional anxiety is a normal part of everyday life, with situations like job interviews, big presentations, or simply joining a new social situation being common triggers of anxious feelings. However, when those feelings morph into intense feelings of fear they can negatively impact your life (via the Mayo Clinic).
Health Digest

What Causes Red Ear Syndrome

Red ear syndrome (RES) refers to a series of burning sensations and reddening of the external ear, as per a 2013 study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. The condition has remained a mystery since it was first discovered in 1994. In fact, its prevalence is unknown, and it appears to be a rare disorder, with only about 100 published cases in the medical literature. Furthermore, opinions are divided about the classification and treatment of red ear syndrome, according to the American Academy of Dermatologists Association (AAD).
Health Digest

What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High

According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
Health Digest

A Cancer Vaccine For High-Risk Melanoma Patients May Be Right Around The Corner

There is promising news for people who have a high risk of developing melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the companies Moderna and Merck will work together to create and market a cancer vaccine that is customized for each patient to treat those with stage-two melanoma (via CNBC). In a phase two trial, the vaccine from Moderna, which is based on their messenger RNA technology, is being examined in conjunction with Merck's Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma. The businesses anticipate disclosing information in this year's fourth quarter.
Health Digest

Why Your Asthma Treatment May Be Bad For Your Brain

Asthma is a respiratory disease that causes airways in the lungs to become inflamed, which makes it difficult to breathe (via WebMD). Some 25 million Americans live with asthma, and symptoms can vary from mild to severe. In most cases, medication is often used to control symptoms. Those living with moderate to severe asthma need to treat their symptoms quickly to avoid a medical emergency. Among the most common medications prescribed for asthma are inhalers, bronchodilators, and oral drugs.
Health Digest

Doctors Issue Warning About Mixing Paxlovid With Certain Heart Medications

The announcement of an oral antiviral drug therapy treatment, Paxlovid, becoming available to help prevent COVID-19 symptoms from becoming more severe, had many Americans feeling some relief. However, on Wednesday, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology announced that for some individuals, there's a new concerning risk. The paper advised that doctors should practice caution, being careful to evaluate patients with heart conditions or heart disease who take certain cardiovascular medications before prescribing the treatment, CNN reports.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
86K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy