Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Panthers WATCH: Carolina WR Robbie Anderson Ejected (By His Own Team!) - NFL Tracker
OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT. The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers. Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?
A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Tri-City Herald
How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers-Panthers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
If you backed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6 as nine-point road favorites in your survivor pool, you are likely looking for other ways to invest in the NFL. Tampa Bay suffered a stunning defeat in its 20-18 loss to the Steelers. Tampa Bay will now aim to...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones: Comfort Over Controversy?
FOXBORO — "Zappe Days" are here again for the New England Patriots. For the second straight week, the team’s young core has blended with its veteran leadership to return New England to a level of respectability, which many fans (and media alike) assumed had been lost to the wind. As such, the Pats are back to .500 and playing their best football of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie romper room: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Seahawks defense(!) beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker running not only like Rashaad Penny, but like Chris Carson before him. Darrell Taylor awakening as a forceful pass rusher. The Seahawks finally pressuring the quarterback like they redesigned their defense to do. Tariq Woolen continuing his remarkable rookie season with another interception, and a fumble recovery.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Pound Packers at Lambeau Field, Win Third Game in a Row
All of a sudden, the Jets can't stop winning. New York made yet another statement this week, going into Lambeau Field in Green Bay and suffocating the Packers' offense in dominant fashion. Dropping 24 points in the second half, the Jets cruised to their third win in a row, defeating...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
Tri-City Herald
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles Win Over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – Here are 10 day-after observations from Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime game that drew 22.2 million viewers to make it the most watched Week 6 Sunday Night Football game since 2015. THE DRIVE. No, not the one in the fourth quarter. This...
Tri-City Herald
This--the lateral speed, Rashaad Penny out again--is why Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker
The moment Kenneth Walker truly arrived as the Seahawks’ lead back, as the guy they drafted so highly this spring?. It was the moment he bounced an inside run into an improvisational score, then showed his Michigan State swagger. Ninety seconds into the fourth quarter Sunday a game Seattle...
