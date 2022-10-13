ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The New Jersey Vegan Festival is coming to the Meadowlands

New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13. “The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-certain-lots-2-fl-oz59-ml-bottles-ready-feed-liquid-products-recall-not If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Effected products:. Similac Pro-Total Comfort. Similac 360 Total Care. Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive. Similac Special Care 24. Similac Stage 1. Similac Water (Sterilized)
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy