Read full article on original website
Related
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore
When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
Off-season at the Jersey Shore is a treat
Even if it's not a seafood festival or a fall beach concert, the Jersey Shore in October is worth the trip. If you live there you know how glorious it can be to have the shore virtually to yourself, especially during the middle of the week. Most of us go...
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners
As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
There are actually 4 regions to New Jersey
Let me settle the debate once and for all. Yes, there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey. Yes, they are very different. When North Jersey folks go to "the city," they are headed into Manhattan. When South Jersey goes to "the city," it's Philadelphia, and most just say...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
The New Jersey Vegan Festival is coming to the Meadowlands
New Jersey’s largest vegan food festival, the New Jersey Vegan Festival, is coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center on Nov. 12-13. “The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All welcome!”
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States
There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.
NJ-born actor Ezra Miller trending again: Troubling real-life drama and court plea
Troubled actor and New Jersey native Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary in Vermont after a turbulent year of arrests while still appearing in films for Warner Bros. Pictures. The actor has played The Flash in several DC Comics movies and also played a pivotal character (Credence Barebone)...
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-certain-lots-2-fl-oz59-ml-bottles-ready-feed-liquid-products-recall-not If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Effected products:. Similac Pro-Total Comfort. Similac 360 Total Care. Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive. Similac Special Care 24. Similac Stage 1. Similac Water (Sterilized)
What happened to Tiffany Valiante? ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ takes on death of NJ teen
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — More than seven years later, there's a new surge of hope for the parents of an 18-year-old who feel their daughter's death should never have been ruled a suicide. They've doubled the reward for solid information related to the tragedy, as the Netflix reboot of "Unsolved...
The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta
With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta. If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense. If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat...
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Jersey QB guru on what HS athletes need to advance, avoid injury
If your son is playing high school football and want to take it a step further, perhaps get a college scholarship or maybe even turn pro, they're going to need more than the coaching they are getting in high school. Matt Bastardi, who founded Elite QB training and development camp,...
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1