Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. The University of Kansas says it has grown to be an institution with a notable record for research and innovation. Unfortunately,...
KCTV 5
Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
KCTV 5
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun. A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It got heated Monday night when...
KCTV 5
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
KCTV 5
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
KCTV 5
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Frost warning in place for Kansas City to begin the week as cooler air arrives
Cooler air will come spilling in from the north during the evening and overnight hours sending the morning low near 35 degrees for Kansas City. Frost is certainly likely for our area to kickoff the new week, but it’s the even stronger push of colder air that moves in on Tuesday that could put an end to the growing season.
KCTV 5
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KCTV 5
Proposed natural gas rate hike could increase bills by 13%; public meeting Tuesday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, on the heels of a proposal by Spire to increase natural gas bills by almost 13 percent. Spire first requested the increase this past spring, noting that it would increase...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
Comments / 0