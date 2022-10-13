Read full article on original website
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead". Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month. Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams...
BBC
Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered. Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs. Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life...
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Murder arrest after woman in 90s found dead in Waltham Chase
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 90s was found dead in a house. The body of the woman was discovered in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase shortly after midnight on 7 October. Hampshire Constabulary said the woman's family had been informed and were...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
BBC
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on bypass
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway. It happened on the A483 Wrexham bypass, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank, on Saturday at 22:40 BST. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been...
BBC
Driver on Facebook when Dyfed Powys police officer killed - court
A van driver said his one-year-old son was using his phone, not him, moments before he killed a police officer on her bike, a court heard. Sgt Lynwen Thomas, 37, was hit by Simon Draper in February last year. Mr Draper is accused of using his phone for Facetime, WhatsApp,...
BBC
Treherbert: Two in hospital after ambulance and car crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a rapid response ambulance and a car. The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident happened at about 13:25 BST on Bute Street, Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf. One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and the other...
