Atlanta, GA

Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings

By Collin Kelley
 5 days ago
A rendering of the 20-story mixed-use tower that would surround the historic Winnwood Apartments on West Peachtree at 19th streets in Midtown. (Courtesy Midtown Development Review Committee)

A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week.

1450 West Peachtree Street

A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would surround them on two sides with a 20-story mixed-use development.

10th Street Ventures with Blur Studios plans to construct an L-shaped, 20-story tower with 171 residential units, 141 hotel rooms, and 29,000 square feet of commercial space, including a rooftop restaurant. There would also be a 286-space parking deck.

Fronting West Peachtree Street, a 2,000 square foot café and residential lobby as part of the adaptive reuse of the front portion of the existing 3-story ‘Mastermind’ building.

The DRC praised the adaptive reuse of the Mastermind building but made numerous recommendations for changes to the plan, including a minimum 10-foot setback between the new building and the Winnwood Apartments, shifting the parking deck away from the apartments and adding windows and relocating the restaurant patio to create more space and connectivity.

It was announced earlier this year that the Winnwood Apartments would be transformed into micro and one-bedroom studios while preserving the historic facade of the 90-year-old building.

GBX Group LLC, in partnership with developer Urban Landings, and preservation organization, Easements Atlanta, plan to create 50 units with modern amenities at the property.

Built in 1931 by H.W. Nicholes and Sons, the complex features a two-story brick Georgian Revival-style building and courtyard synonymous with early-to-mid-20th century architecture. It is one of the last of this style in Atlanta.

Atlanta Preservation Center Executive Director David Y. Mitchell called the surrounding 20-story mixed-use tower “lamentable” and a project that would have benefitted from civic engagement for the plan. He said while the preservation of the Winnwood was good news, the historic building would be “besieged” by the scale of the surrounding tower.

The Winnwood Apartments were originally built in 1931. (File)

14 17th Street

Dewberry Capital got a green light from the DRC to demolish the former hotel, a two-story brick building at 14 17th Street. The developer said the building was now beyond repair and has become a magnet for trespassers.

Dewberry has no current plans for the property, so would transform the lot into a grass lawn. The DRC asked Dewberry to update the sidewalks so they are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (ADA)

The building, constructed in the 1930s, was originally apartments then became the Northwood Hotel. Last used as office space, the building has fallen into disrepair since Dewberry bought it more than a decade ago.

Mitchell said the building was one of the last remnants of a thriving area once known as Pershing Point. He said the former hotel should be considered for affordable housing rather than demolition.

“When buildings are deemed hazardous for a lack of stewardship it makes a visual comment on what we are by what we choose to keep and what we choose to remove. They enforce memory and connect a city to its identity and it is unfortunate when a structure that has stood for decades can be simply deemed old and therefore no longer contributive,” Mitchell said.

He said the Atlanta Preservation Center supports “any attempts to preserve, adaptive reuse or simply reimagine a role for this building, and hope that a discussion can still be had and we will offer our space to host any meetings to create a different outcome for this historic building.”

The former Northwood Hotel building on 17th Street near the intersection of West Peachtree. The newly-competed Midtown Union can be seen in the distance. (Courtesy Google Maps)

The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

