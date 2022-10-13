Read full article on original website
Carin Weeks
4d ago
😂🤣 not surprised !! well folks, NOW you can make a list of those YOU CAN VOTE OUT OF OFFICE ! POLITICIANS FORGET, THEY WORK FOR US !!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting south of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening. Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street. A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website
The website, joinwfwpd.org, has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 Fort Wayne man to the hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital. DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.
WANE-TV
Are killers and murder victims getting younger?
So far this year, the city of Fort Wayne has seen 20 homicides. Five juveniles were arrested, according to data compiled by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Are the victims and suspects getting younger, or does it just seem that way?. “From year to year, we can have a slight...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
WANE-TV
Here are the questions the Fort Wayne City Council president has about Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp has sent a letter to the City Attorney “regarding policy, procedure, and financial accountability” in response to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for allegedly driving drunk last weekend. The letter sent to City Attorney...
WANE-TV
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, dies at 87
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, passed away Sunday, October 16. George’s International Market announced his death in a Facebook post Monday. George was 87 years old. George's International Market, Facebook post.
