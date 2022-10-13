Read full article on original website
Intoxicated woman strangles male victim, telling police to get her off of him
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is in jail after she caused bodily injury to a man, telling the police you will have to “pull me off of him.”. Huntington Police say Leslie Alexander, 56, was observed lying on the ground in the front yard next to the victim when they arrived at the home for a domestic dispute. When Alexander saw the police coming, she climbed on top of the male victim, pinned him down to the ground, and told the police to pull her off of him.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
Man charged after fighting girlfriend and threatening her with machete
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing serious charges out of Nicholas County. Deputies say Nathan Ryan Radcliffe, 35, of Birch River, got into a physical fight with his girlfriend. During the fight, Radcliffe pushed the female up against the bookshelf and held a machete toward her threateningly.
Logan County Man Facing Murder Charge for Allegedly Shooting Mother-In-Law
A Logan County man was arrested Saturday evening in connection with the death of a woman. Law enforcement officials say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball of Stollings, West Virginia is accused of shooting his mother-in-law, 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. According to Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens, the shooting took place...
Man accused of Huntington murder, co-defendant indicted
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murder was indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. Orlando Scott, of Huntington, was charged with murder in November of 2021 after Huntington Police say he admitted to shooting 42-year-old Calvin Adudu, also of Huntington. Adudu died as a result of the shooting. Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was […]
Sheriff's office: One person dead in Mingo County crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:55 a.m., 10/18/22. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning has died. The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School,...
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Fifteen arrested in drug warrant sweep, Wayne County sheriff says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said 15 people were arrested in a drug warrant sweep that involved several law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a Facebook post Monday that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in various locations in the county.
Grand jury indicts man in 1993 Cabell County murder case
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death nearly 30 years ago. According to a recent indictment, Ricky Louie Woody, 59 is being charged with unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously, and deliberately slaying, and murdering Melissa Martinez, A.K.A. Lisa Estepp of Cabell County in 1993. He is currently […]
Gun loaded with eight bullets found at W.Va. International Yeager Airport checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal officials said a Fayette County man was cited by police Monday after a gun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, was found in his carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. After a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the...
Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
Charleston police say 13-year-old boy reported missing found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10/18/22. Charleston police said a boy who was reported missing has been found safe. Quenin Brown, 13, has been located, according to a Facebook post Monday from the Charleston Police Department. ORIGINAL. The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 13-year-old...
Guilty plea in Housing Authority fraud case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former housing manager with the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud to embezzle thousands of dollars. Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Charleston. McDaniel, who began working for the housing authority in 2006, began taking...
