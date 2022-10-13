HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is in jail after she caused bodily injury to a man, telling the police you will have to “pull me off of him.”. Huntington Police say Leslie Alexander, 56, was observed lying on the ground in the front yard next to the victim when they arrived at the home for a domestic dispute. When Alexander saw the police coming, she climbed on top of the male victim, pinned him down to the ground, and told the police to pull her off of him.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO