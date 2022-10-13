John A. Paitl, age 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. John was born on May 20, 1929 in Menominee, MI to George and Jennie Paitl. He graduated from Menominee High School where he started studying printing. After high school graduation, he worked on a weekly newspaper, the Journal Democrat, in DePere. While in DePere he also played for the Green Bay Packers, no kidding. He played tuba in a band called The Lumberjacks which provided entertainment at the games. In 1951 he was drafted into the US Army. Upon returning, he married the love of his life, Joan Menigoz, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Cathedral in Madison. John started working at Webcrafters in 1956 and retired in 1992. John and Joan were charter members of St. Peter Catholic Church. He loved traveling and camping with his family, spending winters with Joan in Florida after retirement, and annual family campouts. Even up until his last days, John’s sense of humor made us smile.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO