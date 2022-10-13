Read full article on original website
Here's where Oregon governor candidates diverge on addressing homeless crisis
SALEM, Ore. — Two of Oregon's candidates for governor held news conferences addressing the homelessness issue. This comes just days after a letter was sent to lawmakers by 25 Oregon mayors asking leaders to help their cities deal with the crisis. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson held a roundtable with...
Man charged with attempted murder, assualt, in Hillsboro Police officer attack
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano for attempted murder, and assault on a police officer, as well as other charges. The indictment comes from the August 19 attack on a Hillsboro Police officer. Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and taken to the Washington...
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
