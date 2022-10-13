Read full article on original website
Soccer-Costa Rica's Galo tests positive for prohibited substance ahead of World Cup
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo has tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona...
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke...
Lafarge pleads guilty to U.S. charge of supporting Islamic State, to pay $778 million
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge pleaded guilty in U.S. court on Tuesday to a charge that it made payments to groups designated as terrorists by the United States, including Islamic State, so the company could keep operating in Syria.
ATP World Tour European Open Results
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Tim van Rijthoven (1), Netherlands, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-6, 6-3. Jesper de Jong (6), Netherlands, def. Manuel Guinard (4), France, 7-6, 6-2. Dominic Stephan Stricker (2), Switzerland, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona (7), Spain, 7-6,...
AP News in Brief at 11:09 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the...
Is soccer star Erling Haaland unstoppable?
The 22-year-old Norwegian forward has 20 goals in 14 games for his new team since moving to the English Premier League.
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
