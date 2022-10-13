ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona...
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke...
ATP World Tour European Open Results

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Tim van Rijthoven (1), Netherlands, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-6, 6-3. Jesper de Jong (6), Netherlands, def. Manuel Guinard (4), France, 7-6, 6-2. Dominic Stephan Stricker (2), Switzerland, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona (7), Spain, 7-6,...
AP News in Brief at 11:09 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the...
AFP

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
