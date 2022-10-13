Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
dallasexpress.com
Crime Boss Runner-Up: District 14’s Paul E. Ridley
The City of Dallas District 14 saw an increase in crime in September, averaging nearly five more complaints of law-breaking per day than in September of the previous year. A total of 1,103 crimes were reported in District 14 last month, 140 crimes more than the 963 in September of 2021. This is an average of 4.8 more crimes reported per day in September of 2022.
dallasexpress.com
End of Watch: Memorial Services Scheduled for Police Officer
Funeral arrangements have been made for a fallen Dallas police officer killed in a car crash on Spur 408. Two funeral mass services will be held for Northwest Patrol Division Officer Jacob Arellano, police announced Saturday. The first funeral and mass are scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, from 10:00 a.m....
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
dallasexpress.com
Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer
It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Kill Armed Homicide Suspect in Southlake
Police officers shot and killed a homicide suspect on Monday during a traffic stop in Southlake. The Southlake Police Department claimed in a press release that the man pointed a gun at officers. The incident occurred near Carroll Avenue, close to the eastbound entrance for Texas 114. Police had put...
dallasexpress.com
Nowitzki Restaurant to Open at DFW Airport
Nowitzki Restaurant, a Dirk Nowitzki-themed biergarten-style restaurant, is opening at the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport. It is a culinary collaboration between Nowitzki, a former player and special advisor to the Dallas Mavericks, and the D&B Mitchell Group, a Dallas hospitality company known for its consulting work with dining concept businesses in non-traditional settings. They own and operate brands such as Banh Shop and the International House of Pancakes.
dallasexpress.com
Number of Real Estate Agents in Texas Takes Nosedive
The number of active real estate agents plunged in cities like Dallas, Austin, and Houston, as housing demand has lowered across much of Texas. A sharp drop of active agents, typically those who sell at least one house in a calendar month, occurred from August to September, according to AgentStory, a Miami-based tech firm that tracks housing metrics for real estate agents. AgentStory pulled aggregate trend data on real estate agents in Texas’ busiest housing markets at the request of the Dallas Business Journal.
dallasexpress.com
Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best
Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
dallasexpress.com
Oneworld Airline Alliance Moving Headquarters to DFW
The global headquarters for oneworld Alliance will be relocating from New York City to Fort Worth, according to a recent press release, and will work to strengthen the DFW region as an aviation hub. Oneworld Alliance will join one of its founding members, American Airlines, in the DFW region. The...
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
dallasexpress.com
Treat Yourself to Halloween Treats in North Texas
As the Halloween holiday approaches, North Texans have plenty of spooky-themed food and drinks available to enjoy. According to a list compiled by the Dallas Observer, in addition to cookies and sweets, adults can find a variety of alcoholic drinks and more on offer. Mi Dia from Scratch is serving...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Testing Wrong-Way Driving Detection Technology
The City of Irving is pilot testing a new wrong-way driving detection program (WWDP), a technology that has already prevented a few crashes, reported WFAA. The program, which the city of Irving is the first to pilot test, uses thermal and infrared sensors built into each intersection to detect when a vehicle is moving against the flow of traffic, according to the City of Irving website.
dallasexpress.com
Exploring Frisco’s Building Permitting Process (Pt.1)
Frisco is the fastest-growing city in Texas due to its surging population growth and decade-long mission to support sociodemographic and economic expansion in the North Texas area. Frisco’s Department of Development Services (FDDS) requires a streamlined building permit process to handle the significant influx of people moving to the city...
dallasexpress.com
CBD Vending Machines Installed in Local Mall
Grapevine Mills is now installing a CBD gummy vending machine. Grapevine Mills is one of the 30 U.S. malls that will be equipped with CBD machines. All the malls are a part of the Simon Property Group Malls. Simon partnered with a CBD producer called Green Roads in 2019. They...
dallasexpress.com
UNT Project Brings STEM Education to Rural Libraries
The University of North Texas (UNT) is using an old form of technology to bring STEM education to rural communities: radio. STEM education — which includes studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — is critical in the United States, yet can be difficult for students living in rural areas to access.
dallasexpress.com
Puptopia Festival Creates a Paws-itively Fun Atmosphere
The Puptopia Festival made its way to Dallas at the Pacific Plaza Park on Saturday, bringing in dog lovers from across the city and even from outside the state. Called the “DisneyWorld for dogs,” the Puptopia Festival brings a multitude of events and activities for both dogs and their owners.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Rises to Number 8, Full AP Top 25
A wild weekend in college football saw five unbeaten teams fall, including last week’s No.3 team, Alabama, the highest-ranked team to lose this season. Tennessee moved up to No.3 behind No.1 Georgia and No.2 Ohio State in the AP Top 25 college football poll after its historic 52-49 victory over now No.6 Alabama.
dallasexpress.com
Community Celebrates Life of Beloved Football Coach
A beloved Midlothian High School football coach passed away last weekend after battling cancer, Fox 4 News reported. Coach Clif White, 37, a popular football coach for Midlothian High, passed away on October 15 after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. White was diagnosed with Stage...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Homebuilders Struggle to Unload Inventory
With mortgage rates now sitting at over 6% and home prices still close to record highs in North Texas, builders are struggling to spur demand. To help lower elevated inventories before the end of the year, homebuilders are offering incentives to would-be buyers. According to Ted Wilson, principal with Residential...
Comments / 1