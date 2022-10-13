The City of Dallas District 14 saw an increase in crime in September, averaging nearly five more complaints of law-breaking per day than in September of the previous year. A total of 1,103 crimes were reported in District 14 last month, 140 crimes more than the 963 in September of 2021. This is an average of 4.8 more crimes reported per day in September of 2022.

