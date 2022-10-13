Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
6@6: Next level ramen and sad beige
CHICAGO – It’s a common meal for many people that’s traditionally easy to prepare and cost-effective. But sometimes even ramen needs to be kicked up a notch. This next level version of the dish was the first thing featured on Tuesday morning’s edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News along with the trend of babies being wrapped in beige clothing for photos.
Lunchbreak: Roasted Winter Squash
FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items. FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options. FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right...
Open House Chicago: Significant sites in North Lawndale
CHICAGO — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. moved his family to Chicago to fight for fair housing, he spent a lot of his time at Stone Temple Baptist Church. Stone Temple Baptist is one several significant landmarks and buildings that the public can tour this weekend as a part of the touring series, Open […]
50 years after it began, the Clean Water Act’s impact still seen with the Chicago River
CHICAGO — Tuesday marks 50 years since the start of the Clean Water Act. The act helped steer dollars and projects toward the clean-up of the nation’s waterways including the historic Chicago River. The Chicago River is now the cleanest it has been in 150 years. It has also led to more development along […]
Ill. treasurer returns $11M to late Chicagoan’s estate: ‘This is a life-changing amount of money’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ returned $11 million to a late Chicago man’s estate — the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in U.S. history. Mr. Stancak was born in Chicago in August 1929 and last lived in a house on South Troy...
Through triumphs and challenges, best friends win homecoming royalty
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two best friends since the age of three, who have been through so much together, won homecoming king and queen last week at Sandburg High School. Seniors Selena Schuster and Timmy Matykiewicz have gone to homecoming every year together, despite in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. The duo […]
How windy is Chicago compared to other cities?
Chicago is called “The Windy City.” I once lived in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seemed just as windy there, if not windier. Just how windy is it, actually, in Chicago?. It can get windy in Chicago, but the nickname was placed on the city by the New York City press in the late 1880s in reference to our politicians, not to our climate. You are correct to observe that Boston has higher average winds that Chicago.
Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row
CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
City officially records its first snow of the season
At 9:17 AM Monday snow was observed at O’Hare International Airport. Snow was also observed across much of Lake and northern Cook counties. Visibility was 10 miles during the event meaning the snow was very light, amounting to a trace. The normal date for Chicago’s first trace of snow...
Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor Dip
● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped) ● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted) ● Preheat the oven to 350°. ● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix. ● Spoon mixture...
First flakes of fall season possible Monday
The mention of snow is in Chicago’s forecast for Monday. Though precipitation chances are slim, if it does precipitate it is most likely to be in the form of flurries. It will certainly be cold enough. Temps just 5,000 ft. above the ground are forecast to be around 20° Monday afternoon. If flakes are observed, […]
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
Shedd welcomes two new otters who will be trained as surrogate mothers
CHICAGO — Two nine-month-old southern sea otters are settling into their new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium where they will be part of a new conservation effort. Temporarily named Otter 926 and Otter 929, more permanent names are forthcoming, the two female juveniles arrived in the city on Wednesday from partner institution Aquarium of the […]
CPD: 9 recent armed robberies reported near Chinatown
CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Monday after nine armed robberies in the last three weeks were reported near Chinatown. In the incidents, police said two to four suspects approach the victims while displaying firearms. They have been fleeing in a black sedan and white SUV with tinted windows.
‘Kids do not listen’: East Chicago teacher charged after having alleged ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana teacher has been charged after allegedly admitting to having a “kill list.” On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. According to court documents, at around 12:45 p.m., two fifth graders were in the classroom […]
Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. – A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin and exploratory movements across the Midwest, officials said. Illinois Department of Natural […]
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Elderly woman with dementia missing after leaving Algonquin residence
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Police in Algonquin are looking for a missing woman with dementia last seen Monday. Police said Elizabeth Zahn, 83, was last seen walking southbound on Square Barn Road toward Huntley Road between 11:25 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. She was last seen wearing a black coat and...
New SB I-294 Mile Long bridge opens
CHICAGO — The new southbound I-294 Mile Long Bridge opened to traffic Monday. Crews began construction in 2021. The new northbound bridge was completed in 2020. The full project, including the final stage of removing the old southbound bridge, is expected to be done by the end of 2023. The original bridge was built in […]
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
Comments / 0