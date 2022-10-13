Read full article on original website
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
South Carolina early voting starts Oct. 24; here’s where to cast your ballots in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24. Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
WMBF
S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
WMBF
SC Emergency Management Dept. launches new earthquake website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has launched a new earthquake tool for residents across the state. The website launch comes during the state’s earthquake preparedness week. SCEMD says the new website is designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to...
WMBF
S.C. School Report Cards showing improvement, despite pandemic-related disruptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education and SC Education Oversight Committee have released the 2022 School Report Cards. The School Report Cards, which are based on South Carolina’s education accountability system, are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools. They receive overall ratings based on a 100-point scale.
myrtlebeachsc.com
LLR: Stop work order on entire Surfside Pier. Contractor disputes claim
A 1 p.m. meeting was cancelled today by the Town of Surfside Beach. A stop work order was issued for the entire $18 million Surfside Beach pier project. Initially the stop work order was issued for only the 3 metal buildings at the entrance of the Pier. The CBO found on Friday, October 7th, that Consensus Construction did not have the appropriate permit for metal building construction.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
WMBF
Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh have filed a new motion seeking evidence from prosecutors before he goes on trial for murder in January. Murdaugh is accused of the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul...
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Here are the two SC constitutional amendment questions you’ll see on your ballot
Next month, you'll vote on whether a change should be made to the South Carolina Constitution.
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
WMBF
SC Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan gives out nearly $1 million in first year
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tracy Williams got started in the fire service at a young age. “They asked me if I wanted to be a part of the junior program. Well, I said yeah just something new, getting ready to get out of high school I’ll just try it. From that day on, I’ve been hooked,” he explained.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School, police report says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report. The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple […]
