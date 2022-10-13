NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The indiscriminate buying, which sent almost all of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher, was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks as traders try to figure out what’s next for inflation and interest rates. Meanwhile many U.S. companies are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter, including Goldman Sachs. The investment bank rose 5% after delivering results that beat estimates. The S&P rose 2% in the early going Tuesday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO