View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO