Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Panthers WATCH: Carolina WR Robbie Anderson Ejected (By His Own Team!) - NFL Tracker
OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT. The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers. Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
Tri-City Herald
Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?
A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Market: Opportunistic Defense Dooms Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles moved to 6-0 for just the third time in their history by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, at Lincoln Financial Field on a Sunday night primetime stage. What looked like it was going to be a laugher early after Philadelphia jumped out to a 20-0 lead,...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones: Comfort Over Controversy?
FOXBORO — "Zappe Days" are here again for the New England Patriots. For the second straight week, the team’s young core has blended with its veteran leadership to return New England to a level of respectability, which many fans (and media alike) assumed had been lost to the wind. As such, the Pats are back to .500 and playing their best football of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Sean Payton provides insight on how Belichick will handle Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe
The New England Patriots may have a QB controversy on their hands with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. On the Colin Cowherd Show, Sean Payton explained how he thinks Belichick will handle the situation.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable. The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled...
Tri-City Herald
How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers-Panthers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
If you backed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6 as nine-point road favorites in your survivor pool, you are likely looking for other ways to invest in the NFL. Tampa Bay suffered a stunning defeat in its 20-18 loss to the Steelers. Tampa Bay will now aim to...
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Washington a Big Underdog?
After a four-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders finally got off the schneid with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Now, they’ll look to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. SI Sportsbook lists the Packers as...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Tri-City Herald
Should Commanders Trade CB William Jackson III?
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III's name has been the subject of trade rumors this week after a report revealed that he could be interested in a change of scenery. Jackson may want a trade, but it ultimately comes down to general manager Martin Mayhew's decision ... and it may...
Tri-City Herald
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie romper room: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Seahawks defense(!) beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker running not only like Rashaad Penny, but like Chris Carson before him. Darrell Taylor awakening as a forceful pass rusher. The Seahawks finally pressuring the quarterback like they redesigned their defense to do. Tariq Woolen continuing his remarkable rookie season with another interception, and a fumble recovery.
