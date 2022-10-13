Read full article on original website
Jack Larsen Talks Notre Dame Amid Solid Junior Performance
Jack Larsen split out wide from Charlotte Catholic’s 30-yard line on Friday night, running vertically before stretching out for an outstanding reception while sandwiched between two defensive backs. An exciting effort, no doubt, hitting the turf just shy of the opposing 40-yard line. It was a tidy 29-yard pickup...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
Preps to Pros: Uncertainty at the QB position could spoil Notre Dame's top-5 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna goes in depth on Notre Dame's historical inability to nail down the quarterback position and how the potential departure of OC Tommy Rees could make this problem even more difficult.
Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React
The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
Stanford Stifles Inept Notre Dame Offense in 16-14 Stunner
Notre Dame, Ind. — So much for momentum. So much for a team on the ascent. And so much for the offense. Seemingly woebegone Stanford--1-4 on the season and losers of 11 straight against Power 5 foes--took it to host Notre Dame from the opening gun, winning 16-14 as underdogs of 17 points in South Bend.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougars Upset Elkhart on Senior Night
(New Carlisle, IN) - After a rough loss last week to Class 6A juggernaut Penn for their first loss of the season, New Prairie would have hoped for an easier bounce-back opponent than tenth-ranked Elkhart. But the Cougars bounced back in a big way, dominating the Lions 35-7 Friday night at Amzie Miller Field.
WNDU
Guns down, ball up; basketball game promotes a violence-free South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game to rally the community to combat gun violence. Happening in South Bend at the O’Brien Center, Majorvisions Promotions founder and event organizer Xavier Pittman used Indiana’s favorite pastime to bring people together. Children were encouraged...
WNDU
Washington High School claims flag was taken, vandalized
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight- Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game Saturday to rally the community and combat gun violence. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries.
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff
NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
