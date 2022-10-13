ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

247Sports

Jack Larsen Talks Notre Dame Amid Solid Junior Performance

Jack Larsen split out wide from Charlotte Catholic’s 30-yard line on Friday night, running vertically before stretching out for an outstanding reception while sandwiched between two defensive backs. An exciting effort, no doubt, hitting the turf just shy of the opposing 40-yard line. It was a tidy 29-yard pickup...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React

The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Stanford Stifles Inept Notre Dame Offense in 16-14 Stunner

Notre Dame, Ind. — So much for momentum. So much for a team on the ascent. And so much for the offense. Seemingly woebegone Stanford--1-4 on the season and losers of 11 straight against Power 5 foes--took it to host Notre Dame from the opening gun, winning 16-14 as underdogs of 17 points in South Bend.
NOTRE DAME, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cougars Upset Elkhart on Senior Night

(New Carlisle, IN) - After a rough loss last week to Class 6A juggernaut Penn for their first loss of the season, New Prairie would have hoped for an easier bounce-back opponent than tenth-ranked Elkhart. But the Cougars bounced back in a big way, dominating the Lions 35-7 Friday night at Amzie Miller Field.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Guns down, ball up; basketball game promotes a violence-free South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game to rally the community to combat gun violence. Happening in South Bend at the O’Brien Center, Majorvisions Promotions founder and event organizer Xavier Pittman used Indiana’s favorite pastime to bring people together. Children were encouraged...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff

NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
