RSV Cases Surging in Children Nationwide
Doctors are warning of increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children and infants. RSV is a common seasonal virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can cause serious illness in children and infants. “The reason we are seeing a big surge now is during the pandemic we were masking, we...
Abbott Nutrition Announces Another Baby Formula Recall
Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of its ready-to-feed liquid baby formula products, including several under its Similac brand, due to faulty bottle caps that may cause spoilage, the company said Friday. The impacted products are: Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special...
