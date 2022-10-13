ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Iowa House, Senate Candidates Make Their Pitches in Charles City

Candidates for new Iowa House District 58 and Iowa Senate District 29 races met in a candidate forum Thursday night in Charles City. The question and answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
CHARLES CITY, IA
EMS Advisory Council Hosts More Town Hall Meetings

The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council will host four more town hall meetings this week in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Howard, Mitchell Counties Under Burn Bans

At least two north Iowa counties are under burn bans due to continued dry and windy conditions. Howard County’s burn ban went into effect at noon Friday, while Mitchell County’s burn ban started at 5 p.m. Friday. Both county-wide bans will remain in place until further notice. In...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA

