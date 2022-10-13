ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Team picked to make 'A Wrinkle in Time' into a stage musical

By Mark Kennedy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oo0MZ_0iXbKVG600

“A Wrinkle in Time,” the classic sci-fi coming-of-age tale celebrating its 60th anniverasry this year, has been adapted into a film, a TV movie, opera, several plays and a graphic novel. Now it's time for a stage musical, The Associated Press has learned.

For the first musical version of Madeleine L’Engle's acclaimed novel, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, L’Engle’s granddaughter and director of her literary estate, has helped pick the creative team that includes music and lyrics by composer Heather Christian, a story by Lauren Yee and direction by Lee Sunday Evans. Diana DiMenna and Aaron Glick are also producers.

“Knowing my grandmother’s love of and devotion to theater, I had long envisioned a musical adaptation of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ that could transport audiences to a different dimension in a way only music can,” said Voiklis in a statement released Thursday. “I am inspired by this creative team who truly love and understand the original novel and yet are ready to explore the possibilities of what it could be on the stage.

Dates for future productions, as well as additional creative team members and cast, will be announced in 2023.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is about a girl’s a self-discovery, navigating mean girls at school, the loss of her father and even interdimensional travel. It most recently was made into a film by Ava DuVernay with Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid.

“‘A Wrinkle in Time's'" themes of fierce love, loyalty, kinship and friendship are universal balms for the soul, and will draw audiences into a collective adventure of bravery and triumph. This promises to be a musical magic carpet ride absolutely everyone will love,” DiMenna said in the statement.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is part of a five-book series written by L’Engle named the Time Quintet, and has sold over 10 million copies.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kelly Rowland shares how Beyoncé’s mother made fun of her for ‘bad parenting moment’

Kelly Rowland shared how Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson once poked fun at her for a “bad parenting moment”.The 41-year-old singer opened up about her bond with Knowles-Lawson in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, shared exclusively with Newsweek. Rowland first formed her friendship with the 68-year-old fashion designer in the ‘90s when she worked alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams as members of the popular girl group Destiny’s Child.During the TV interview, Hudson asked Rowland if her two sons, Titan, seven, and Noah, one, whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon, saw her newest adventure comedy film, The...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey

When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
The Independent

Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant. The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
The Independent

Paul Newman memoir addresses claim James Dean could have overshadowed him if not for 1995 crash

Paul Newman admitted that his career could have been overshadowed by James Dean if the Rebel Without a Cause star hadn’t been killed in a car crash.The Hollywood actor’s thoughts on his career and personal life are being published posthumously in a memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, which will be released on 27 October.Newman, who died in 2008, remarked: “I know there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy’s death. Yes, there were elements of luck— and a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call ‘Newman’s luck’. “Luck recognised me. If...
The Independent

Love Is Blind: When does season three premiere and who are the contestants?

Love Is Blind will soon premiere its third season, with 30 single contestants set to return to the pods on Netflix’s dating show in the hopes of finding true love.The third season of the dating show, which will premiere on Wednesday 19 October, will follow the same premise as the previous two seasons, with the new cast starting off the season attempting to form connections with one another through pods. If a connection is made, and a proposal takes place, the couples will then move on to the next stage of the “social experiment” and meet in person.“Clear your...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene

House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
The Independent

Bride reveals how she managed to spend just $500 on wedding

A couple has gone viral for sharing how they spent just $500 (£380) on their wedding day.Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough from California tied the knot in the inexpensive ceremony in Los Angeles, where they cut costs by getting married in a public place with few guests and hosting their reception in a local hotel lounge.Brokenbrough even bought her wedding dress from fast-fashion website Shein, costing the bride just $47 (£36), and has since received more than one million views on TikTok, where she documented her frugal celebration.“Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible and to spend the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode

Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
The Independent

Tim Allen mocked for viral social media post about ‘the face of woke’

Toy Story star Tim Allen has been mocked for a viral social media post discussing the “face of woke”. The right-wing actor, who once compared Hollywood liberals to Nazis in 1930s Germany, posted on Twitter on Monday (17 October).“Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?”The tweet was subsequently “liked” more than 40,000 times, prompting thousands of replies – many of which were mocking the peculiar phrasing and sentiment of Allen’s post.“Woke” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as the state of...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy