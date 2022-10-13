ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Michigan unleashes two-headed monster at running back vs. Penn State

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s Mike Morris enjoys seeing the Wolverine running backs score touchdowns, but do they have to do it so fast?. After Donovan Edwards ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to cap a quick scoring drive, Morris and his defensive teammates forced a fourth-down stop, ending Penn State’s nine-play drive midway through the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Michigan State could get starters back vs. Wisconsin but has new players out

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is attempting to snap a losing streak and could get key defensive starters back but there are additional injury concerns. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight, host Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FOX) and safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackle Jacob Slade both participated in pregame warmups. However, both did so last week but didn’t play in a 49-20 loss to Ohio State.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia

Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule

ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI

