Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan State takes ‘narrow focus’ into bye week with trip to Michigan looming
EAST LANSING – After four straight double-digit losses, Michigan State snapped a miserable skid with a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin last week. That gives the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) a much-needed shot of confidence in a season that has fallen well short of expectations. “We’re going to...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon ‘back home’ at LB and makes critical plays
EAST LANSING – Jacoby Windmon made the switch from linebacker to defensive end late in fall camp. That moved paid off quickly for the Michigan State transfer addition from UNLV, who was highly productive in the first two games of the season. With the Spartans mired in a four-game...
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s win against Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s losing streak is over. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game skid with a 34-28 win in double overtime against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan State ended the program’s longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: ‘We want Paul (Bunyan) back’
ANN ARBOR -- What was expected by many to be a competitive game turned into a blowout, with Michigan pounding Penn State 41-17 on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines led just 14-13 at half but asserted themselves midway through the third quarter to pull away. Michigan head coach Jim...
MLive.com
With ‘back against the wall,’ Michigan State tops Wisconsin in 2OT to snap four-game skid
EAST LANSING – Facing third-and-12 in double overtime, Payton Thorne read the defense, changed the play and decided to throw to his longtime teammate and friend. The Michigan State quarterback fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in double overtime for a 34-28 walk-off win against Wisconsin on Saturday in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan unleashes two-headed monster at running back vs. Penn State
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s Mike Morris enjoys seeing the Wolverine running backs score touchdowns, but do they have to do it so fast?. After Donovan Edwards ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to cap a quick scoring drive, Morris and his defensive teammates forced a fourth-down stop, ending Penn State’s nine-play drive midway through the third quarter.
MLive.com
Michigan State comes back to win on walk-off touchdown vs. Wisconsin: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Wisconsin game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28, final (2OT): Jayden Reed catches a 27-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the end zone to win the game in a walk-off. The Spartans snap a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, now have a bye before taking on Michigan.
MLive.com
Michigan State football offers speedy Ann Arbor Huron sophomore
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers turned heads with his speed on the track as a freshman and now he’s caught the eye of Big Ten football team during his sophomore year on the field. Flowers -- who has a personal best 100-meter time of 10.6 seconds -- picked...
MLive.com
‘Twitter fingers’ sparked halftime jawing between Michigan-Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris knew there would be tension between his team and Penn State heading into Saturday’s game. On Tuesday, he stated that Penn State hated Michigan “as much as anyone else.”. Morris’ comments proved to be true, as both teams jawed...
MLive.com
Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan State could get starters back vs. Wisconsin but has new players out
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is attempting to snap a losing streak and could get key defensive starters back but there are additional injury concerns. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight, host Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FOX) and safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackle Jacob Slade both participated in pregame warmups. However, both did so last week but didn’t play in a 49-20 loss to Ohio State.
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher disqualified for targeting vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s shorthanded defense will be without another player the rest of the day. Defensive end Michael Fletcher was disqualified for targeting on a late hit against Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the second quarter of Saturday’s game in East Lansing. With Wisconsin...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Feeling the buzz and an iffy call
EAST LANSING – After four straight losses, Michigan State finally snapped out of a funk. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) pulled out a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing for their first victory in more than a month. Here are notable quotes...
MLive.com
Xavier Henderson details return from injury after helping Michigan State snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – After being out for five straight games with a right leg injury, Xavier Henderson was back in the lineup on Saturday. It was almost a short-lived return as the Michigan State fifth-year senior safety was injured after hitting his knee on the turf on the team’s first defensive play of the game and went to the sideline.
MLive.com
Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
MLive.com
Payton Thorne calls up overtime deep shot, delivers game-winner for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed have had plenty of touchdown combinations throughout their career playing together since middle school. But they’ve never had one quite like the one they had on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. Thorne connected with Reed for a walk-off 27-yard touchdown...
MLive.com
See which Ann Arbor-area football teams hold playoff spots entering Week 9
ANN ARBOR – The stakes are higher than ever for Ann Arbor-area football teams as the postseason is just one week away. Some teams are fighting for home playoff games, while others are battling to punch their tickets to the postseason as one of the Top 32 teams in their respective division.
MLive.com
Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule
ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
MLive.com
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
