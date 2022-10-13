A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.

CLARKSVILLE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO