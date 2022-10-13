Read full article on original website
Howard, Mitchell Counties Under Burn Bans
At least two north Iowa counties are under burn bans due to continued dry and windy conditions. Howard County’s burn ban went into effect at noon Friday, while Mitchell County’s burn ban started at 5 p.m. Friday. Both county-wide bans will remain in place until further notice. In...
Iowa House, Senate Candidates Make Their Pitches in Charles City
Candidates for new Iowa House District 58 and Iowa Senate District 29 races met in a candidate forum Thursday night in Charles City. The question and answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
EMS Advisory Council Hosts More Town Hall Meetings
The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council will host four more town hall meetings this week in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax...
Jill Kantu – New Hampton Choir Director 10-18-22
Rob Getz spoke with choir director Jill Kantu about tonight’s performance of ‘Parade of Choirs’ back about a 3 year absence, scheduled to perform tonight at the competition gym at 7pm.
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
