klin.com

Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking

A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
iheart.com

Two juveniles arrested in connection to shootings, Lincoln armed carjacking

(Lincoln, NE) -- Two juveniles are arrested in connection to Omaha shootings and an armed carjacking in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of N 16th Street for a reported armed carjacking. Once on the scene, officers spoke with a 29 year old woman who reported that she was parking her vehicle, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her. Investigators say the someone told officers that a male exited the Fusion and approached her vehicle. LPD says the victim described the man as wearing a facemask and armed with a rifle as he arrived at her door.
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
klkntv.com

Beware of porch pirates after Lincoln man’s package stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the holiday season approaching, more and more packages are being delivered to front doors across Lincoln. And that also means porch pirates will be on the prowl. On Saturday, a viewer sent Channel 8 a video of one such scallywag walking up to his...
WOWT

Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
klkntv.com

15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
KETV.com

4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
News Channel Nebraska

Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams

BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
KETV.com

Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
News Channel Nebraska

Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following disturbance

Fremont police arrested two people following a verbal disturbance at 8:07 Saturday night in the 800 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Angela M. Edwards, 38, and Jose R. Nunez, 35, of Fremont for child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
klkntv.com

LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
klin.com

Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln

Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
