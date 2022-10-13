(Lincoln, NE) -- Two juveniles are arrested in connection to Omaha shootings and an armed carjacking in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of N 16th Street for a reported armed carjacking. Once on the scene, officers spoke with a 29 year old woman who reported that she was parking her vehicle, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her. Investigators say the someone told officers that a male exited the Fusion and approached her vehicle. LPD says the victim described the man as wearing a facemask and armed with a rifle as he arrived at her door.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO