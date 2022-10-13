Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
ithaca.com
50,000 Daffodil Bulbs Planted Along Cayuga Waterfront Trail
Ithaca Garden Club and Ithaca Children’s Garden came together on Thursday to plant 50,000 daffodil bulbs along the Cayuga Waterfront Trail. The effort, dubbed “Daff-a-Dazzle” by the Ithaca Garden Club, began three years ago when the club brought forth a vision of blooming flowers lining the trail. The most recent planting was the third planting event, part of the five-year planting plan.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
Out & About – Coming Soon: Authentic BBQ at Angry Smokehouse
Get ready for some un-grill-ievable food — Jeff Rogers is bringing the flavors of Southern barbecue to the village of Baldwinsville, only a block away from his successful restaurant Angry Garlic. After several months of construction, Angry Smokehouse is nearly ready to open, replacing the former Lock 24 restaurant...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday
In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
localsyr.com
Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event
(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
spectrumlocalnews.com
I-81 project in Syracuse to have heavy focus on jobs for underrepresented communities
Interstate 81 in Syracuse as we know may never look the same a few years down the road. While the project to transform a span of the highway through downtown into a community grid has been polarizing, one specific aspect is drawing praise. “This is going to be thousands of...
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
Empire Management could build drive-thru café in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees heard updates on a variety of topics at its Oct. 13 meeting. Louis Muraco, head of commercial development for Empire Management of CNY, Inc., gave the board a brief overview of Empire’s proposal for 5357 W. Taft Road.
Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development
CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
localsyr.com
CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
ithaca.com
TCAT Bus Shortage Causes Service Reductions
A bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics is prompting TCAT to reduce Mon.-Fri. service on a week-by-week basis starting Mon., Oct. 17, and until further notice. TCAT planners intend to adjust schedules and publicize them no later than the previous Friday of each week so that riders...
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
