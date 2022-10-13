ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50,000 Daffodil Bulbs Planted Along Cayuga Waterfront Trail

Ithaca Garden Club and Ithaca Children’s Garden came together on Thursday to plant 50,000 daffodil bulbs along the Cayuga Waterfront Trail. The effort, dubbed “Daff-a-Dazzle” by the Ithaca Garden Club, began three years ago when the club brought forth a vision of blooming flowers lining the trail. The most recent planting was the third planting event, part of the five-year planting plan.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday

In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event

(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development

CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
ithaca.com

TCAT Bus Shortage Causes Service Reductions

A bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics is prompting TCAT to reduce Mon.-Fri. service on a week-by-week basis starting Mon., Oct. 17, and until further notice. TCAT planners intend to adjust schedules and publicize them no later than the previous Friday of each week so that riders...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY

