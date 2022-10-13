ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Dauphin volleyball sweeps Red Lion

Central Dauphin swept Red Lion, 3-0, in girls volleyball Monday. Scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Autumn Henry had 14 kills and eight digs for the Rams, Kinsey Reuwer had four kills, two aces and one dig, and Mean Thomas had 13 assists, four digs and two aces. Lilly Stockum also had six kills for the Rams, Peyton Maas had three kills and two digs and Jordan McDonnell had 16 digs. Amber Hank had seven digs and two aces.
HARRISBURG, PA
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year’s Six projections, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mechanicsburg girls soccer captures convincing divisional win against CD East

Mechanicsburg coasted to a lopsided 13-0 victory over CD East in Mid-Penn Keystone action Monday. Nine different Wildcats scored in a well-balanced offensive performance. Sophia Baldini, Mia Loran, Kyra Dillon, and Addy Stover each netted two goals. Teammates Julia Mayernick, Lucia Baldini, Lena Rudy, Ari Frey, and Isabelle Putt chipped in one goal apiece in the blowout.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Red Land girls soccer downs rival Cedar Cliff behind second-half rally

Cedar Cliff (4-3-1) kept things close in the first half, but Red Land (8-4-4) blew things open with a strong, second-half rally in a 4-1 victory Monday. Mackenzie Daldo put the Patriots on top with a goal in the 29th minute. Teammates Hailey Drust and Karli DaCosta extended the lead early in the second half with back-to-back goals just six minutes apart.
CAMP HILL, PA
Marching Band Showcase: Camp Hill Lions

PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Camp Hill High School Marching Band under the direction of Armon Raygani who answers PennLive’s questions. See the gallery below. How many members are in your band? About 57.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
