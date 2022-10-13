Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin volleyball sweeps Red Lion
Central Dauphin swept Red Lion, 3-0, in girls volleyball Monday. Scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Autumn Henry had 14 kills and eight digs for the Rams, Kinsey Reuwer had four kills, two aces and one dig, and Mean Thomas had 13 assists, four digs and two aces. Lilly Stockum also had six kills for the Rams, Peyton Maas had three kills and two digs and Jordan McDonnell had 16 digs. Amber Hank had seven digs and two aces.
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year’s Six projections, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
PennLive Cup is back for 2022-2023 high school sports season: Here’s how your school can win
Cumberland Valley celebrated its first PennLive Cup victory in 2021-2022. Now, the trophy is back up for grabs this high school sports season. Will the Eagles repeat or will another Mid-Penn school capture the title as best in the conference?. The PennLive Cup, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central...
Central Dauphin edges Lower Dauphin in marquee girls soccer tilt
In a marquee Mid-Penn girls soccer showdown, Central Dauphin picked up a tightly-contested 2-0 victory against Lower Dauphin Monday. Kayden Williams set the tone early for the Rams with a goal less than two minutes into the first half. Nia Chinapoo extended the lead, and ultimately sealed the win, when...
Jeremiah Craig’s double-overtime goal pushes Central Dauphin boys soccer past Lower Dauphin
Jeremiah Craig’s double-overtime header off an assist from Finnegan Garner found the back of the net Monday setting off a celebration for Central Dauphin as it pulled out a 3-2 boys soccer win over Lower Dauphin. It was Craig’s second goal of the game, and Garner’s second assist, too....
Mechanicsburg girls soccer captures convincing divisional win against CD East
Mechanicsburg coasted to a lopsided 13-0 victory over CD East in Mid-Penn Keystone action Monday. Nine different Wildcats scored in a well-balanced offensive performance. Sophia Baldini, Mia Loran, Kyra Dillon, and Addy Stover each netted two goals. Teammates Julia Mayernick, Lucia Baldini, Lena Rudy, Ari Frey, and Isabelle Putt chipped in one goal apiece in the blowout.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals lead Mifflin County girls soccer past Hershey
Aubrey Strohecker scored three goals Monday to lead Mifflin County to a 3-1 girls soccer win over Hershey. Brynn Knepp and Leah Alexander each had an assist for the Huskies.
Red Land girls soccer downs rival Cedar Cliff behind second-half rally
Cedar Cliff (4-3-1) kept things close in the first half, but Red Land (8-4-4) blew things open with a strong, second-half rally in a 4-1 victory Monday. Mackenzie Daldo put the Patriots on top with a goal in the 29th minute. Teammates Hailey Drust and Karli DaCosta extended the lead early in the second half with back-to-back goals just six minutes apart.
Chambersburg outlasts Waynesboro in spirited girls volleyball showdown
Chambersburg battled to a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Waynesboro Monday. The Trojans bested the Maidens 25-23, 18-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-9. Paige Davis paced the Trojans with 20 assists and 12 digs. Teammate Kate Etter accounted for 16 digs and 9 kills, while Morgan Stockslager tallied 18 digs and 8 kills, respectively.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball clinches Keystone Division title with victory over Hershey
Mechanicsburg (14-1) kept its superb season rolling with a 3-0 victory against divisional foe Hershey Monday. With the win, the Wildcats captured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division crown. Gracen Nutt powered the Wildcats with 12 kills, 7 aces, and 4 digs. Nutt reached an impressive milestone with 500 varsity regular season...
Marching Band Showcase: Camp Hill Lions
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Camp Hill High School Marching Band under the direction of Armon Raygani who answers PennLive’s questions. See the gallery below. How many members are in your band? About 57.
