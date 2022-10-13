Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
1 man dead, 1 man flown to hospital after crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TWP. — A man has died and another was flown to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. >>1 person hospitalized following ‘ultra-light plane’ crash in Perry Twp.; FAA investigating. The crash happened on State Route 380 south of...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash shuts down SR 721 in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Miami County. Crews were called to a crash in the 8000 block of state Route 721 just before 6:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional dispatch. >>Driver killed in wrong-way crash on...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 15, 2022. At 2122 hours Troopers from the Marion Highway Patrol Post responded to 201 S. Main Street in the Village of Prospect. The crash involved a 2021 Polaris All Terrain Vehicle(ATV) driven by William...
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
Man killed in Clinton County crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
peakofohio.com
McKenzie caught after eluding police
A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
peakofohio.com
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
