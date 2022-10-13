ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash

A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 15, 2022. At 2122 hours Troopers from the Marion Highway Patrol Post responded to 201 S. Main Street in the Village of Prospect. The crash involved a 2021 Polaris All Terrain Vehicle(ATV) driven by William...
PROSPECT, OH
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Clinton County crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

McKenzie caught after eluding police

A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge

A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

