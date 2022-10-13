ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Chiefs & Tigers take middle school conference meets

The Bellefontaine girls won the CBC championship Saturday. Grace Brown repeated as the league champion. Joining her on 1st team All-CBC were Hailee Lamb (6th) and Rylee Yelton (9th). Second-team All-CBC awards went to Sloan Stolly (22nd) and Karsyn Newkirk (27th). Camila Cely-Hernandez finished in 33rd for the Chiefs and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Riverside Little Pirates shut out Bethel; advance to semi-finals

The Riverside Little Pirates shut out Bethel 44-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the playoffs. Offensively, Kam Stotler had two rushing touchdowns. Jake Foreman added two rushing scores and he threw a touchdown to Jaxen Orsborne. Charlie Varian also cashed in a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Coy Yelton, Mattox Stotler,...
RIVERSIDE, OH
Andrew Reed Cox

Andrew Reed Cox, 50, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Adena Health Systems Emergency Department, Chillicothe, OH. Andrew was born on April 3, 1972, in Kenton, OH, a son of Reed and Marsha Vertner Cox, who survive in Roundhead, OH. He married Sandra Gallaugher at Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, OH and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Monica Cox of Lima, OH, and Mackenzie (TreVon) Haygood of Fairborn, OH, three stepchildren, Nathan (Linsey) Titus of Huntsville, OH, Chelsea (Ryan) Turner of West Liberty, OH, and Jonathon (Anna) Lillard of Columbus, OH, 14 grandchildren, Cambryn, Lorenzo, Emerson, Audree, Hudson, Sutton, Hannah, Madison, Ila, Winter, Lochlan, Thad, Finn, and Stella, a sister, Erin (Jeff) Brown of Commercial Point, OH, and two nieces, Alexis, and Alyssa, and a nephew, Austin.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Indian Lake High School taps 27 new members for National Honor Society

Indian Lake High School will add more than two dozen new members to a group that recognizes character, scholarship, leadership, and service. A total of 27 Lakers were “tapped” as new members of the Indian Lake High School National Honor Society recently. The students were chosen based on an application process for students in grades 11 and 12 who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Margery S. Wiles

Margery S. Wiles, 91, of DeGraff, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, in Sidney, Ohio. She was born on December 15, 1930, in Champaign County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry Ellsworth and Elizabeth Euphemia (Barger) Sidders. In addition to her parents, Margery was preceded in death by her son, Ferman E. Wiles Jr.; two sisters, Sarah Ann Yoder, and Nellie Mae Lemmon; and two brothers, William R. Sidders, and Russell L. Sidders.
DE GRAFF, OH
Ronald Mack Oaks

Ronald Mack Oaks, 79, of Bellefontaine, died peacefully at 6:58 pm on Sunday evening, October 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Ron was born on June 10, 1943, in Huntsville, Texas, the son of the late Paul Morris and Rachel Ann (Hovis) Oaks. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Marie Fuller on June 26, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2005. Ron was also preceded in death by sisters Paula McFarlin and Theodora Oaks-Clark.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Charles Raymond Baker

Charles Raymond Baker, 95, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, shucked his mortal coil in the early morning hours of October 14, 2022. He was born December 27, 1926, in Plain City, Ohio to John W. and Addie Baker, the 2nd oldest of 12 children having 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Known to his family and friends as “Ray” or “Chuck.”
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
BCS Board approves compensation change for bus drivers

The Bellefontaine Board of Education approved a compensation change at their monthly meeting Monday night in the Distance Learning Center. BCS bus drivers will be paid 5 1/4 hours per scheduled work day, effective October 3rd. Previously, bus drivers were paid 5 hours per day. The Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash

A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
LIMA, OH

