Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia. Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties. Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran...
German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties
Germany's cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to Russian intelligence services, with the country on high alert over potential sabotage activities by Moscow. Schoenbohm was accused in the satire show on broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russian secret services through an association he co-founded in 2012 known as the Cyber Security Council Germany.
Beijing ‘on a much faster timeline’ to annex Taiwan, US says
China is planning to annex Taiwan “on a much faster timeline” than earlier believed, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned that the country could use force to hasten the reunification process if “peaceful means” don’t work out.“If peaceful means didn’t work, then it would employ coercive means – and possibly, if coercive means don’t work, maybe forceful means – to achieve its objectives,” Mr Blinken said during an event at Standford University in California. “And that is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions.”The statement comes a day after China’s president Xi...
Kanye West news - live: Chris Cuomo pushes back on rapper’s antisemitic remarks as ‘Drink Champs’ cuts episode
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day. Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business...
Brittney Griner releases message on her 32nd birthday: 'All the support and love are definitely helping me'
Eight months on from her detainment in Moscow, Brittney Griner is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail instead of with her family.
Comments / 0