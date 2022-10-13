13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out

Sometimes, interviews take things too far with invasive or inappropriate questions and comments. A lot of celebs try to redirect the conversation, but others shut down the interview completely by getting up to leave or ending their call.

Here are 13 times celebs walked out of or ended interviews:

1. When ABC interviewer Dan Harris asked Paris Hilton if she was worried about her "moment having passed," she laughed uncomfortably then left.

Here's a video from the interview, with this interaction happening at the 00:52 mark:

2. Robert Pattinson's publicist made him leave On Air with Ryan Seacrest after Ryan asked about his rumored relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart.

Here's the full interview, with this interaction starting at the 1:40 mark:

3. Naomi Campbell knocked a camera to the ground on her way out of an ABC News interview after she was asked about allegedly receiving a blood diamond from Liberian dictator Charles Taylor.

Here's the full clip, with this line of questioning starting at the 00:30 mark:

4. Prince made a surprise appearance on The View , but he abruptly walked off after co-host Sherri Shepherd made a sexual comment.

Watch the full interview here, with this interaction taking place at the 2:44 mark:

5. Rihanna shut down an interview with Sunrise after Natalie Barr asked about her dating life.

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 2:42 mark:

6. Jamie Foxx walked out of a live SportsCenter interview after the host asked about his rumored relationship with Katie Holmes.

Here's the full interview, with this interaction happening at the 00:26 mark:

7. Cameron Diaz shut down a radio interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show after host Kyle Sandilands made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction.

Kyle said, "Let's hope [Giselle Eisenberg, Cameron's young costar] misses out on the Drew Barrymore drug years, because those were a great thing to watch, but not so good to be in, I'd imagine."

Cameron replied, "I'm sure, Kyle, you've never been through a drug phase, have you? Or alcoholism or anything like that? Pretty clean...always did it right? Congratulations."

Kyle tried to defend himself by saying he was friends with Cameron's husband Benji Madden, and his co-host Jackie O tried to redirect the conversation.

However, Cameron said, "We have to go now. ... Sorry, they're wrapping us up."

8. Rather than answer entertainment critic Dean Richards's question about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez glanced to someone off camera in disbelief — then, her video feed abruptly ended.

Here's a video from the interview, with this interaction unfolding at the 1:40 mark:

9. At the end of a painfully awkward interview on the Spanish radio show Los 40 Principales , the hosts told Justin Bieber they wanted to make a video to "break the internet." He agreed — but then walked off.

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 7:40 mark:

10. Rita Ora walked out of an AP interview after the reporter asked about her ex-boyfriend and musical collaborator Calvin Harris.

Here's the full moment, with this instance happening at the 00:55 mark:

11. After BBC Radio 4 interviewer Mark Lawson suggested that Russell Crowe made his titular character sound Irish rather than English in Robin Hood , the actor snapped at him then walked out.

Mark said that his version of the character sounded like "Robin Hood was an Irishman who took frequent holidays in Australia."

Russell replied, "You’ve got dead ears, mate — seriously dead ears if you think there’s an Irish accent."

Doubling down, Mark asked if he'd been going for a northern English accent, to which Russell sarcastically replied, "No, I was going for an Italian...missed it? [Fuck] me."

Then, walking out, he muttered, "I don’t get the Irish thing by the way. I don’t get it at all."

12. During a Channel 4 interview, Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked Robert Downey Jr. about his relationship with his father and his past drug use. The actor cut him off, questioned his intentions, then walked out.

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 6:06 mark:

13. And finally, on The Howard Stern Show , Howard asked a series of invasive questions about Mel B's sexuality. Then, when he tried to pressure her into coming out, she got up and walked away.

Here's a clip from the interview, with this interaction starting at the 2:10 mark: