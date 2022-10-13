ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrsv3_0iXbK0E400

Sometimes, interviews take things too far with invasive or inappropriate questions and comments. A lot of celebs try to redirect the conversation, but others shut down the interview completely by getting up to leave or ending their call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2E6D_0iXbK0E400
CBS / Via giphy.com

Here are 13 times celebs walked out of or ended interviews:

1. When ABC interviewer Dan Harris asked Paris Hilton if she was worried about her "moment having passed," she laughed uncomfortably then left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5osw_0iXbK0E400
ABC / Via youtube.com

Here's a video from the interview, with this interaction happening at the 00:52 mark:

2. Robert Pattinson's publicist made him leave On Air with Ryan Seacrest after Ryan asked about his rumored relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8aFt_0iXbK0E400
KIIS-FM / Via youtube.com

Here's the full interview, with this interaction starting at the 1:40 mark:

3. Naomi Campbell knocked a camera to the ground on her way out of an ABC News interview after she was asked about allegedly receiving a blood diamond from Liberian dictator Charles Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAj1K_0iXbK0E400
ABC News / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this line of questioning starting at the 00:30 mark:

4. Prince made a surprise appearance on The View , but he abruptly walked off after co-host Sherri Shepherd made a sexual comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YGZ8_0iXbK0E400
ABC / Via youtube.com

Watch the full interview here, with this interaction taking place at the 2:44 mark:

5. Rihanna shut down an interview with Sunrise after Natalie Barr asked about her dating life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AX7Cr_0iXbK0E400
Channel 7 / Via youtube.com

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 2:42 mark:

6. Jamie Foxx walked out of a live SportsCenter interview after the host asked about his rumored relationship with Katie Holmes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dT1x9_0iXbK0E400
ESPN / Via youtube.com

Here's the full interview, with this interaction happening at the 00:26 mark:

7. Cameron Diaz shut down a radio interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show after host Kyle Sandilands made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYlmu_0iXbK0E400
Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty, Hanna Lassen / WireImage / Via Getty

Kyle said, "Let's hope [Giselle Eisenberg, Cameron's young costar] misses out on the Drew Barrymore drug years, because those were a great thing to watch, but not so good to be in, I'd imagine."

Cameron replied, "I'm sure, Kyle, you've never been through a drug phase, have you? Or alcoholism or anything like that? Pretty clean...always did it right? Congratulations."

Kyle tried to defend himself by saying he was friends with Cameron's husband Benji Madden, and his co-host Jackie O tried to redirect the conversation.

However, Cameron said, "We have to go now. ... Sorry, they're wrapping us up."

8. Rather than answer entertainment critic Dean Richards's question about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez glanced to someone off camera in disbelief — then, her video feed abruptly ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULN4y_0iXbK0E400
WGN / Via youtube.com

Here's a video from the interview, with this interaction unfolding at the 1:40 mark:

9. At the end of a painfully awkward interview on the Spanish radio show Los 40 Principales , the hosts told Justin Bieber they wanted to make a video to "break the internet." He agreed — but then walked off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GFde_0iXbK0E400
PRISA Radio / Via youtube.com

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 7:40 mark:

10. Rita Ora walked out of an AP interview after the reporter asked about her ex-boyfriend and musical collaborator Calvin Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK0sS_0iXbK0E400
AP / Via youtube.com

Here's the full moment, with this instance happening at the 00:55 mark:

11. After BBC Radio 4 interviewer Mark Lawson suggested that Russell Crowe made his titular character sound Irish rather than English in Robin Hood , the actor snapped at him then walked out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11w90n_0iXbK0E400
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Mark said that his version of the character sounded like "Robin Hood was an Irishman who took frequent holidays in Australia."

Russell replied, "You’ve got dead ears, mate — seriously dead ears if you think there’s an Irish accent."

Doubling down, Mark asked if he'd been going for a northern English accent, to which Russell sarcastically replied, "No, I was going for an Italian...missed it? [Fuck] me."

Then, walking out, he muttered, "I don’t get the Irish thing by the way. I don’t get it at all."

12. During a Channel 4 interview, Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked Robert Downey Jr. about his relationship with his father and his past drug use. The actor cut him off, questioned his intentions, then walked out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgT7K_0iXbK0E400
Channel 4 News / Via youtube.com

Here's the full interview, with this exchange starting at the 6:06 mark:

13. And finally, on The Howard Stern Show , Howard asked a series of invasive questions about Mel B's sexuality. Then, when he tried to pressure her into coming out, she got up and walked away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c99lF_0iXbK0E400
Sirius XM / Via youtube.com

Here's a clip from the interview, with this interaction starting at the 2:10 mark:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger

Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy