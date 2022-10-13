Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Buf_Davis 34 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :16. Buf_Diggs 17 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Fourth Quarter. KC_FG Butker 44, 9:49. Buf_Knox 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick),...
Porterville Recorder
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josch Sills, DE Tarron Jackson.
Porterville Recorder
Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat Jags 34-27
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich trusted Matt Ryan to make the right calls Sunday. In the waning moments, the 15-year veteran delivered again. Ryan read Jacksonville’s defense, relied on his instincts and then lobbed a 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Alec Pierce, who caught it just over the hands of a defender with 17 seconds left to give the Colts a 34-27 victory.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. Drive: 6 plays, 20 yards, 2:58. N.Y. Jets 3, Green Bay 0. GB_FG Crosby 29, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 46 yards, 00:31. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Tonyan; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Tonyan. N.Y. Jets 3, Green Bay 3. Third Quarter. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
Porterville Recorder
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Claypool; Pickett 10 run on 3rd-and-11; Warren 1 run on 4th-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 0. TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: R.White kick...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Dallas0377—17 Philadelphia02006—26 Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 14:13. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 10:04. Min_Cook 53 run (Thielen pass from Cousins), 3:15. Mia_Gesicki 3 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 1:24. A_66,100. MinMia. First downs1123. Total Net...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
NBA Expanded Conference Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
