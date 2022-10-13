Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gobulldogs.com
Kickoff announced for Oct. 29 home game vs. SDSU
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 29 home contest against San Diego State. Fresno State and San Diego State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1. Monday's announcement fills another one...
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
Tulare, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
GV Wire
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
Dave & Buster's opens Bakersfield location
The first Dave & Busters in Bakersfield will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, October 17th. The restaurant held a VIP soft opening at its Valley Plaza Mall location on Friday, October 14th.
Porterville Recorder
A jam packed Springville Apple Festival set for Saturday
Springville Apple Festival 40, celebrating the 40th time the event is taking place is going to be an event worthy of a 40th year celebration. It will be a jam packed Apple Festival as the event will have plenty to offer all in one day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Springville. And the event returns with all of the activities that have been held in the past for the first time since 2019.
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour
Journey and Toto are touring together and will play Fresno's Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale later this month.
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
yourcentralvalley.com
Building may be demolished after 5-alarm fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno City Fire crews spent several hours putting out a five-alarm blaze Saturday night, and saving both people and pets from the flames. Fire crews say the residential structure fire was reported at Belmont and Broadway around 10:45 p.m. and it was immediately determined to need a three-alarm response.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
KGET 17
‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
Bakersfield Now
1 shot and killed in Delano, police investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a homicide over the weekend. On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the Park Place Apartments, located in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue regarding shots fired and a man down. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times, said the department.
IDENTIFIED: Woman who died in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a rollover crash Friday morning in Fresno, Fresno County officials say. According to authorities, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues in central Fresno. Police say Jinnah Conley was driving and went off the road hitting […]
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP
Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
