Springville Apple Festival 40, celebrating the 40th time the event is taking place is going to be an event worthy of a 40th year celebration. It will be a jam packed Apple Festival as the event will have plenty to offer all in one day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Springville. And the event returns with all of the activities that have been held in the past for the first time since 2019.

SPRINGVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO