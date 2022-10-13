ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Barbara Windsor’s widower urges PM not to scrap dementia mission in her memory

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tASNY_0iXbJrWB00

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower has called on Liz Truss not to scrap the dementia taskforce announced by her predecessor, Boris Johnson , in memory of the late star.

Scott Mitchell said the roughly £95 million in funding is at risk after recruitment for the project was paused in recent weeks.

He told ITV’s Lorraine he is aware the country is facing financial issues but that “dementia cannot be touched”.

Mr Johnson met Mr Mitchell at Downing Street in August before launching a “national mission”, including an appeal for a “Babs’ Army” of volunteers to take part in clinical trials on new preventative therapies.

Mr Mitchell said: “When I went to see the last prime minister in August, just before he left, he said ‘Look, I have listened about this taskforce. We did a big conference with Dame Kate Bingham, who headed up the Covid (vaccine taskforce), and I have set aside £95 million, and with your blessing we would like to call it the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission’.

“I just went ‘Wow, she would just be looking down and thrilled’.

“However, the interviews to put people in place for this were supposed to take place two weeks ago. They were cancelled at the last minute and told that there are issues with the budget sign-off for the dementia taskforce.

“Now, I understand that we are in a very bad place as far as the economy and savings and cuts. Dementia cannot be touched.”

Mr Mitchell said dementia treatments could take two or three years before becoming “active in the system”.

He added: “If you delay this now, again, after all these years, we are going to be talking about another five or six years before this can happen.

“So please, Prime Minister, if you listen to things like this, do not touch that money. Do not hold this. Do not delay this.

“That is the only thing that gets me passionate or political, is what people go through.”

Host Lorraine Kelly read out a Government statement that said it remains “strongly committed to supporting research into dementia”.

Downing Street said earlier this year that the mission will be driven by a new taskforce, bringing together industry, the NHS, academics and families living with the disease.

It will build on recent advances in biological and data sciences, including genomics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest brain imaging technology, to test new treatments from a growing range of possible options.

Dame Barbara, who died in 2020, helped spearhead a campaign to raise awareness of dementia after Mr Mitchell disclosed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with the disease four years earlier.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government recently launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission and we remain strongly committed to supporting research into dementia.

“We spent £77 million on dementia and neurodegeneration research in 2020/21 – including on diagnosing and monitoring dementia, which is seeing the development of new technologies like cameras and sensors to detect dementia earlier and monitor disease progression.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot

A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I know Britain doesn’t appreciate the BBC nearly enough

I first fell in love with the UK by visiting Walford in East London. As a child growing up in a working-class community in the American Rust Belt, my only entertainment was often the big box TV my parents put in the bedroom I shared with my brother. It was on PBS that I first met Dot Cotton, the chain-smoking Christian grandma, and the other denizens of Albert Square. “EastEnders” was only the second time I’d seen people like me – proper working-class people – depicted on television (the first was “Roseanne”).Little did I know how much it would change...
The Independent

'What sort of world do you belong in?' Mark Drakeford shouts at Andrew RT Davies

First minister Mark Drakeford lost his temper in the Welsh Parliament today, 18 October, when the Welsh Conservative leader questioned him about the NHS.After Andrew RT Davies called for a solution to long waits for ambulances, Mr Drakeford appeared visibly shaken as he criticised the Senedd opposition leader, attacking the Westminster government for the “mess” it had made of Wales’ budgets.“You think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?” Mr Drakeford said as those around him banged their desks.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Mother who named baby after lockdown has ‘no regrets’ over unusual choice

A mother who named her baby after lockdown says she has ‘no regrets’ over the unusual choice. Jodi Cross, 36, fell pregnant with her first daughter during the second coronavirus lockdown in 2021 after a year of trying to start a family.Ms Cross and her husband, Rob, 26, wanted an unusual name for their baby to remember the lockdown. So they named their baby girl, born on 28 November 2021, ‘Lockie’.Hairdresser Ms Cross Jodi said lockdown was a “really good time” in their lives despite the pandemic - and they named daughter after it. The mother-of-one said although it...
The Independent

Family of British man held in Egypt begin sit-in outside Foreign Office

The family of a British-Egyptian writer on hunger strike in jail say they fear for his health as he “looks like a skeleton”.Pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years after being accused of spreading false news.His sisters Sanaa and Mona Seif and other family members have started a sit-in outside the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall.They have tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses and warm clothing with the intention of staying there until the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next...
The Independent

‘All self-regard, no substance’: Derby voters offer brutal verdict on Liz Truss - and demand election

On Monday, senior Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker called for Liz Truss to stand down as prime minister by labelling her “catastrophically incompetent”.On Tuesday, in the East Midlands city of Derby, such a verdict appeared to be widely considered too kind.Shoppers, business owners and – that oft-most indicative of zeitgeist barometers – people in pubs told The Independent she was the worst prime minister of their lifetimes. And that a general election must now be called.Some called for Boris Johnson to be brought back.“I haven’t voted for years,” said one, retired coal miner Pete Ford, 69, as he sat in...
The Independent

What is 55 Tufton Street? The house that ‘crashed’ the UK economy

The political activist group Led by Donkeys has gone viral with a new video in which three of its members scale a ladder to place a mock blue plaque on the exterior of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster, central London, a Georgian townhouse serving as home to a number of right-wing think-tanks popular with Liz Truss.“The UK economy was crashed here,” the commemorative sign reads, giving the date as 23 September 2022, the day on which Ms Truss’s now-ex chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his disastrous, uncosted “mini-Budget”, which proposed reckless tax cuts and heavy borrowing at a time of...
The Independent

Rob Burrow Living with MND: Fans react to ‘heartbreaking and inspiring’ documentary on former rugby star

Sports fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express grief and support for former Leeds Rhinos and England star Rob Burrow, following a BBC documentary showing him coping with the effects of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).Speaking with the aid of a computer screen connected through an eye-controlled keyboard, Burrow responded to his family, his medical aides and detailed his feelings about day-to-day life with wife Lindsey.“I’m a prisoner in my own body. I was such a hands-on dad, you hate to see your wife doing it alone,” he said.I hope that the message gets across tonight. I'm not...
The Independent

Publish modelling showing impact of post-independence border checks, say Tories

The First Minister has been urged to publish any economic modelling done of the impact of border checks with England after independence.Nicola Sturgeon outlined her Government’s proposals for the economy in a post-independence Scotland on Monday, including some detail about the border between Scotland and England.While border arrangements will be subject to negotiations between the two nations, Scotland re-joining the EU – one of the Scottish Government’s key objectives – would complicate border crossings.In the third paper in a series designed to refresh the prospectus for independence, the First Minister said there would be checks on two major trunk roads...
The Independent

NHS sets up ‘winter war rooms’

The NHS is setting up “war rooms” as it prepares for one of the toughest winters in its history, officials have announced.In a letter to staff, health leaders in England set out “winter resilience plans”.This includes new 24/7 system control centres which are expected to be created in every local area.Rapid response teams to help people who have fallen at home and 24/7 care traffic control centres are part of new NHS plans to prepare for winter. Read how these additional measures will build on the extensive work already underway. https://t.co/RqyQEBxnM0 pic.twitter.com/Tq8C6nw2Fj— NHS England (@NHSEngland) October 18, 2022These centres will...
The Independent

Health secretary’s ‘careless’ comments on pay will drive out nurses, warns Labour

Therese Coffey “is pouring petrol on the fire of the shortage of NHS nurses”, Labour warns, after the health secretary said nurses could choose to leave if they weren’t happy with their pay.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Coffey’s comments, in which she said nurses would not receive a further pay increase and the government had routes to recruit overseas nurses, risked driving out more nurses from the NHS.Ms Coffey’s words come as the NHS faces unprecedented strike action this winter from nurses and hundreds of thousands of other healthcare workers. The Royal College of Nurses’ ballot on...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Michael Gove says removing PM is ‘a matter of when, not if’

Arch-Liz Truss critic Michael Gove said it is a matter of when, not if the prime minister leaves office, warning the public to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.The former levelling up secretary said “we are going through hell” and need “tough economic medicine” to reduce inflation and recover the economy from the damage of Ms Truss’s mini-budget.Asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes,” Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the...
The Independent

Tory MPs warned of ‘15 years out of power’ if they stick with Liz Truss

Conservative MPs have been warned they could face 15 years out of power if they stick with Liz Truss as leader.Senior Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker – who has called on Ms Truss to quit as prime minister – says the party will be wiped out of she leads them into the next general election.“I don’t think the position is sufficiently recoverable with the current prime minister,” said the former vice-chair of the 1922 Committee said.He told Times Radio that “the right person at the helm” might persuade the electorate “that we are a serious organisation, and if discarded...
The Independent

Liz Truss no longer standing by pension triple lock commitment

Liz Truss is no longer standing by her commitment to increase state pensions in line with soaring inflation as her imperilled leadership is overhauled by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.Downing Street indicated ministers could ditch their commitment to the triple lock as the new Chancellor brought in to save her ailing leadership searches to plug a multi-billion pound black hole.Mr Hunt told colleagues at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they must find savings from their departmental budgets.As recently as October 2 Ms Truss was clear state pensions would increase in April by whichever is highest – 2.5%, wages or inflation.“I’ve committed...
The Independent

No 10 backs defence spending pledge after minister threatens to quit if broken

Downing Street has insisted Liz Truss will not back down on a key commitment to boost defence spending after the armed forces minister publicly threatened to quit if new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditches the pledge.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would also be under pressure to follow James Heappey in resigning if the Prime Minister’s promise to spend 3% of national income on defence by 2030 was broken.Mr Heappey said he and Mr Wallace, who is tipped as a potential successor to Ms Truss in Downing Street, both believe the pledge “must be delivered” and warned there is “no prosperity without security”.No...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy