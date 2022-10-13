Read full article on original website
Ash D
4d ago
Damn them drugs got you looking bad! Where's your best friend Rob and your sister? They should be locked up right with you.... unless you find them in your discoveries. 🤷🏾♀️😂
starvedrock.media
Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles
A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
starvedrock.media
Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses
Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Serve Two With Warrants
Late Friday afternoon, the Mendota Police Department arrested 30-year-old Mercedes Pokorny of 5th Street in Mendota, on warrant for failing to appear to answer to a charge of aggravated battery in DuPage County. Pokorny is being held for the time being in the La Salle County Jail, until she's taken to DuPage County.
22-year-old accused of carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint gets 40-year sentence
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 22-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint in Downers Grove. The incident happened in 2019.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 17th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Alex Zweeres, of Morris for DUI. He posted bond and has a court date on November 28th. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 59-year-old Denny Russell, of Ottawa for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 49-year-old Altie Ingram, of Oswego, for driving while license suspended. Ingram posted bond and was released.
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles arrested for attempted vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just after 12 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Wilcox and N. Hanssler Place regarding an attempted vehicle theft. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived, they observed four juveniles standing outside of a vehicle and one juvenile inside it. All of the suspects fled the scene on foot.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
wglc.net
Aurora man held on million dollar bond after TRI-Dent arrest
OTTAWA – An Aurora man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after being arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office following a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation. Authorities took 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews into custody on Thursday and charged him with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine. Tri-Dent claims Andrews delivered over one gram of purported crack cocaine to agents on two separate occasions. He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man arrested after fleeing from police following crash
An Aurora man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled from police early Saturday morning in Plano. 27-year-old Angel M. Leal, of Aurora, is charged with DUI, driving on a revoked licence, obstructing police officers, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a few others.
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Police Investigating Attempted Gun Store Burglary
The Minooka Police Department responded to MMI Guns on Mondamin Street for an attempted burglary that occurred around 5:30 tonight. Police officials say four individuals tried breaking into the gun business, but were unsuccessful. Once police arrived, the four fled in a vehicle and no arrest were made. An ISPERN...
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
wjbc.com
Bloomington teenager and man face separate gun charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager and a Bloomington man face separate gun charges in McLean county. On Tuesday, Bloomington Police stopped a 15-year-old boy for a traffic stop. During the stop, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a pistol with no serial number, also called a ghost gun. According...
Central Illinois Proud
Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Gas Station & Minooka Liquor Store Burglarized
Two businesses in Grundy County were burglarized on Friday morning. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 this morning. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police warn of card skimmers at gas station
The Montgomery Police Department says that it has taken a report of card skimmers on the gas pumps at the Gas N Wash gas station located at 1055 Orchard Road in Montgomery. In a statement on Sunday, the police department advises anyone who used the gas pumps at the station to monitor their accounts. Police are not sure how long the skimmers were there. An investigation is ongoing.
