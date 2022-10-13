Read full article on original website
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks, testing Red Wings’ depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a deeper roster this season, and that depth will be tested without one of their top players for the next month or so. Tyler Bertuzzi is out four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Derek Lalonde said Monday. Bertuzzi blocked a shot...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina eager to show ‘I’m a good player’
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde’s decision to scratch Filip Zadina the first two games caught many by surprise, including the former sixth overall pick. “Well, obviously it was tough for a little bit but it’s the process in hockey,” Zadina said. “Just worked and trained when I didn’t get a chance. Now I’m getting a chance, so I’m ready to go.”
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League
Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings tie game in final minute but lose to Kings in overtime
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings lost Monday but skated away with a point when it appeared they would get none. Phillip Danault scored his second goal of the game, at 1:12 of overtime, to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 victory at Little Caesars Arena. It...
Wolves’ championship banner night is this week’s ‘Random Hawlight’
CHICAGO – Not everybody who was on the team back in June was there on this October night, but for so many that are still with the organization, Saturday was quite a moment. In fact, it was just the fifth time in the history of the organization that they were able to do something like this.
MLive.com
NBA futures: Detroit Pistons odds, win total predictions & 2022-23 preview
The Detroit Pistons were 23-59 last season, which put them in last place in the Eastern Conference. Although it wasn’t a successful season, Detroit has a strong young core of players and they drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick. They even acquired the #13 selection Jalen Duren in a trade with the New York Knicks. Detroit may not be poised for a postseason appearance this season, but our experts have a best bet on Detroit’s win total.
MLive.com
Red Wings beat the Devils to start season 2-0
NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second...
MLive.com
MLive.com
From All Saints to NFL, Mike Panasuk wielded 60-yard leg in Hall of Fame career
There was chaos on the field, mayhem on the sideline, pandemonium in the stands, and all of America was getting a frantic introduction to the craziness of the XFL. At the height of the bedlam, calm, cool Mike Panasuk trotted on the field to win the game. The most accomplished...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan lineman fined by NFL, in a letter from his father
It’s one thing for an NFL player to receive notice of a fine from the league office. It’s a rather unique situation when the document has his father’s signature. Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was docked $5,125 by the NFL for leg-whipping an opposing player during their matchup against the New York Giants last week in London. The former Michigan football standout learned of his fine in a letter from his father, Jon Runyan Sr., the NFL’s vice president of operations.
