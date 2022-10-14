ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What weapons has the UK sent to Ukraine?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wt7cy_0iXbJcWW00

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February this year, the UK and its Western allies have provided Kyiv with a huge quantity of military hardware to help with the defensive effort.

The impact of these donations has been obvious on the ground, with Vladimir Putin ’s forces struggling to realise the conquest he had conceived of as a “special military operation” that would amount to little more than a formality, a walkover taking just a matter of weeks to achieve.

Instead, Kremlin troops have failed to take the Ukrainian capital or remove its courageous president, Volodymyr Zelensky , from power – or even do much more than secure Russian-speaking areas of the Donbas and Crimea while the Ukrainian military pushes back fiercely.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson made Mr Zelensky’s cause a cornerstone of his faltering premiership but his successor in 10 Downing Street, ex-foreign secretary Liz Truss , has likewise vowed to keep up British support, telling the UN General Assembly in September that 2022’s £2.3bn spending would be matched again or even exceeded next year despite the country’s current economic woes.

Here is an overview of some of the key equipment dispatched from Britain to the frontline so far, which has included 6,900 anti-tank missiles, five air defence systems, 120 armoured fighting vehicles, 1,360 anti-structure munitions, 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives and 400,000 rounds of small arms ammunition, according to the Ministry of Defence .

M270 multiple-launch rocket systems

These long-range rocket launchers are similar to the American Himars and are capable of hitting targets with M31A1 precision munitions as far as 50 miles away, firing 12 rounds a minute at 40 miles per hour (mph).

Next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs)

The UK has reportedly delivered around 5,000 of these shoulder-mounted, short-range rocket launchers to the Ukrainian military, which, as the name suggests, are designed to take out tanks with a single blast.

Made by the Swedish company Saab, NLAWs have a range of up to 600 metres and weigh just 12.5 kilograms (kg), making them as light to transport as they are easy to use, requiring just one day’s training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8qXR_0iXbJcWW00

Javelin anti-tank missiles

Unlike the NLAWs, which use a simple sight to aim, the Javelin uses a heat-seeking system to guide itself on to a target.

It has a longer range than the NLAWs, at up to 2,500 metres but is twice as heavy.

Starstreak missiles

These are semi-automatic anti-air missiles that travel at more than three times the speed of sound (3,100mph)

They can be shoulder-mounted, attached to a vehicle (such as a Stormer, see below) or fired from a ground launcher and are designed to target very high performance, low-flying aircraft.

A drawback, however, is that they require far more extensive training to use than an NLAW and are of limited use at long range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192gEd_0iXbJcWW00

Brimstone 1 missiles

Another short-range missile being sent is the Brimstone 1, which are typically used for firing on tanks, artillery units and landing craft and typically shot from aircraft, although they are being shot in Ukraine from modified trucks.

They are radar-guided, can travel at 1,000mph and have a range of 12 miles. While not known for being able to take out larger ships, they can cause substantial damage if carefully targeted, according to the experts.

Mastiff armoured vehicles

Among the 120 armoured patrol vehicles given to Ukraine by Britain are these 17.2 tonne units, which are landmine-resistant (as they proved repeatedly in Afghanistan and are again in the Donbas) and travel at a surprisingly swift 65mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqQ1Z_0iXbJcWW00

Stormer HVM

These are 12.7-tonne caterpillar-tracked tanks used as mobile firing platforms for Starstreak missiles.

Malloy T150 heavy lift drones

Drones are being deployed to deliver medical supplies, food and ammunition to frontline troops when other (manned) means might prove too conspicuous and likely to draw Russian fire and therefore too dangerous.

These heavy-duty models can carry a 68kg load as far as 43 miles, spending 36 minutes in the air at any one stretch.

What else has the UK supplied to Ukraine?

The British military has been involved in training its Ukrainian counterparts ever since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, a programme known as Operation Orbital.

In the present conflict, it has also deployed the Sky Sabre long-range air defence system to neighbouring Poland to provide strategic support.

The army says this device can hit a tennis ball-sized object travelling at several times the speed of sound and is composed of three different elements, including a radar, with a range of up to 120km, for tracking targets.

A separate command and control centre then links these targets to Land Ceptor missiles, which, travelling at up 2,300mph, can destroy fighter jets, drones and even bombs in flight.

Also in cooperation with Poland, the US and other international partners, the UK set up an international donor coordination centre in Stuttgart, Germany, in April in order to coordinate the delivery of further military assistance to the warzone.

In addition, Britain has also supplied a wealth of other vital equipment to Ukraine, including: anti-structure munitions, plastic explosives, small-arms munitions, helmets, body armour, boots, night vision devices, electronic warfare equipment, counter battery radar systems and GPS jamming equipment.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know

The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
MILITARY
Vice

A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy