Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Storm Lake Reckless Driver Arrested
Yesterday at approximately 2:00 am, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 Block of Lincoln Road for observed reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Demetrick Lewis, of Storm Lake. Police allege that Lewis showed signs of alcohol impairment as well as having a revoked driving status in the State of Iowa.
Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller was born with severe kidney failure and had a kidney transplant shortly after his first birthday. Miller has had nearly a dozen surgeries.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022
10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
Mental health crisis response program launches in Ames
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -Calls to 911 in Ames could now connect residents to mental health needs providers KCCI’s Kayla James reported. It’s all thanks to a new pilot program called ARCH, with stands for Alternative Response for Community Health. ARCH is a joint partnership between Mary Greeley Medical...
Big 12 Officiating Crew Demonstrates that Incompetence Knows No Bounds
People are going to say this is sour grapes and Iowa State fans complaining about officials again and they are wrong. Iowa State just lost a game in Austin through pure officiating incompetence. And, yes I know Xavier Hutchinson dropped a game winner with no one around him. Iowa State deserves all the credit in the world for playing their hearts out today. They deserve to be playing in overtime at the absolute worst.
CDBG Grant Awarded to Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake is the beneficiary of part of a grant to improve the sanitary sewer system in the community. The city will receive $250,000 toward the project which is estimated to cost $683,800. The Community Development Block Grant totals more than $3.3 million and was awarded equally to nine different...
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
