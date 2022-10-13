ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Crossings custodian accused of stealing from residents

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A custodian at Walnut Crossings in Monroeville was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from residents there.

Damian Rivers, 47, of Monroeville, is facing a total of 21 counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges.

“We are disheartened and sick to our stomachs by the recent news regarding a custodian of Walnut Crossings who was arrested on theft charges,” said Joanna Doven, a spokeswoman for Walnut Capital, which operates Walnut Crossings. “We are assuring residents that this incident is isolated and that we are doing everything possible to cooperate with law enforcement.”

All tenants at Walnut Capital sites have renters insurance that covers stolen property, Doven said. Monroeville police have been able to recover many of the stolen items to return to their owners, she said.

When Rivers was hired in 2020, the company ran a background check, which showed he had no criminal record, Doven said. Monroeville police also confirmed that his record was clean prior to the thefts.

