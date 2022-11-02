ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Officially Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
Nikolas Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing 17 people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida, according to The Associated Press .

The sentence was handed down Nov. 2, several weeks after the jury recommended he receive life in prison instead of the death penalty. Prior to the official sentencing, witnesses and family members of the victims were given the chance to address Cruz and the court, with many expressing anger that Cruz had been spared execution.

Nearly a year after Cruz pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of murder and attempted murder, the jury in the penalty phase of his trial handed down a sentence of life in prison for all counts. Cruz faced the death penalty or life in prison for the Valentine’s Day 2018 school shooting .

In reviewing each count, the jury agreed that Cruz was guilty of the shooting. However, at least one member of the jury believed that “mitigating factors” — in this case, Cruz’s mental illness — outweighed the evidence to justify the death penalty. (In 2016, the guideline for a jury to recommend the death penalty in Florida was changed from a majority vote to a unanimous vote.)

The verdict was announced after two days of jury deliberation. The decision ended the three-month trial, which included graphic photos and videos from the massacre, heart-wrenching testimony from both survivors and family members of the victims, and a tour of the blood-stained Florida school where the shooting took place.

In July, survivors of the Parkland shooting delivered emotional testimony in support of the state’s death penalty case; the following month, jurors — as well as prosecutors, Cruz’s lawyers, and the judge — were transported from the courthouse to the still-closed Marjory Stoneman Douglas building in the school complex where the shooting happened. Cruz himself waived his right to return to the crime scene. (The Broward County school district previously said it would seek to demolish the building following the death penalty case.)

Cruz’s lawyers abruptly rested their case in the death penalty trial on Sept. 14, prompting an uproar in the courtroom and an admonishment from the judge; for their defense, Cruz’s lawyers reportedly planned to call 80 witnesses over 11 days. They ended up only calling 25 before resting.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill got into a shouting match (the jury had not yet entered the courtroom when the squabble occurred), with Scherer reportedly saying McNeill’s decision to close the case without warning her or the prosecution was “the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case.”

During the prosecution phase, a video of a psychiatrist’s March 2022 jailhouse evaluation of Cruz was shown to the jury, revealing that Cruz had planned the shooting “for months” and that he purposefully chose Valentine’s Day for the tragedy because he had “no one to love and love him.”

The Parkland shooting, the fifth deadliest school shooting in American history, notably launched a large-scale protest movement, largely led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and the parents of victims. Just over a month after the shooting, students staged a massive protest in Washington, D.C., March for Our Lives , with similar events popping up around the U.S.

March for Our Lives, now an advocacy group fighting for stricter gun safety laws, said in a statement after Cruz pleaded guilty: “What is clear is that gun violence is a systemic crisis and a uniquely American epidemic. The shooter’s deadly actions are part of a long string of gun violence that is ripping at the very heart of our nation, and kills people, and destroys communities daily. There is no place in this country where you can go without fear of being shot. This is an emergency. It is a violent epidemic that must be addressed. A single guilty plea does not bring closure as long as it is still possible for another person anywhere in this country to be murdered by a gun at school, in a place of worship, or in their very own home. A guilty plea will not erase the past, and it will not bring us peace. It has been nearly four years since the shooting. We are appalled and disgusted that policymakers continue to waffle and play games, rather than do what needs to be done to prevent any more gun deaths. We are not at peace, we are as angry and determined as ever.”

This story was updated on 11/2/22 at 4:51 p.m. ET after Nikolas Cruz was formally sentenced.

Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit

Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Emotionless Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison without parole as disgusted parents weep and beg that he's murdered behind bars

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being spared the death penalty by three merciful jurors last month. Cruz, 24, was emotionless in court on Wednesday as the parents and siblings of his victims wept all around him. Many of those parents spoke...
PARKLAND, FL
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
