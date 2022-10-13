Oprah Picks Up New Habit After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey isn’t taking her health for granted after undergoing major medical procedures last year. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily , the 68-year-old entertainment mogul revealed she had double knee surgery in August and November 2021.

“When I came home the first time , I literally could not lift my leg,” she shared. “I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

In turn, Winfrey picked up a new, active habit following her recovery.

“As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking,” she explained. “Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”

Back in September, her love of hiking was on full display in a viral TikTok video from Joseph Zambrano, Director of Social Media at Oprah Daily .

“What is the term for being catfished, but on an event?” Zambrano joked at the beginning of the video. “You know, I think people should be honest when they say, ‘Let’s go on a hike.’ [Winfrey] said it was five to seven minutes. It’s been five to seven miles.”

As he pans the camera, CBS Mornings host Gayle King is seen drenched in sweat. When Winfrey appears, she reveals the hike lasted nearly an hour , but she didn’t lie about the seven minutes of steady incline.