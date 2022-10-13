ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Oprah Picks Up New Habit After Double Knee Surgery

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F12Vm_0iXbJHBN00

Oprah Winfrey isn’t taking her health for granted after undergoing major medical procedures last year. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily , the 68-year-old entertainment mogul revealed she had double knee surgery in August and November 2021.

“When I came home the first time , I literally could not lift my leg,” she shared. “I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

More from VIBE.com

In turn, Winfrey picked up a new, active habit following her recovery.

“As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking,” she explained. “Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”

@jznotthatjayz

I’m never going on a hike with Oprah ever again #fyp #oprah

♬ original sound – jznotthatjayz

Back in September, her love of hiking was on full display in a viral TikTok video from Joseph Zambrano, Director of Social Media at Oprah Daily .

“What is the term for being catfished, but on an event?” Zambrano joked at the beginning of the video. “You know, I think people should be honest when they say, ‘Let’s go on a hike.’ [Winfrey] said it was five to seven minutes. It’s been five to seven miles.”

As he pans the camera, CBS Mornings host Gayle King is seen drenched in sweat. When Winfrey appears, she reveals the hike lasted nearly an hour , but she didn’t lie about the seven minutes of steady incline.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
Vibe

Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
POPSUGAR

Oprah Winfrey Reflects on Recovering From Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries Last Year

Oprah Winfrey revealed she underwent back-to-back knee surgeries last year. The 68-year-old media mogul and gardening enthusiast discussed the experience for the first time during a virtual "The Life You Want" class that live streamed on her Oprah Daily website on Oct. 11. "I had double knee surgery last year," she said in conversation with humanistic psychologist Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November."
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters

Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

While Will Smith Had His Fresh Prince Feuds, Sitcom Vet Tatyana Ali Says Karyn Parsons Is Still Like Her Big Sister Years Later

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans have enjoyed the loving, on-screen bond among the Banks family for two decades now. While some of those personal connections were highlighted more prominently than others, the one between Hilary and Ashley Banks felt particularly authentic, despite the characters being polar opposites. That sisterly bond seems to have seeped into real life as well, as actresses Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons apparently shared the same kind of relationship off camera. We've since learned that Will Smith had his on-set feuds but, on the flip side of that, Ali spoke about why Parsons has still like her big sister even in the years since the sitcom ended.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Vibe

Vibe

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy