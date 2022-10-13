ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An “Olive Branch” To Dad 50 Cent

By Amber Corrine
 5 days ago
Curtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson’s 26-year-old son, Marquise Jackson , demystified his comments earlier this week about offering his father $6700 in exchange for quality time.

In an interview with TMZ , Marquise shared that money isn’t his motivation in hoping to build a relationship with his father.

“I don’t even know if a sit-down can restore the situation,” he began. “It’s more so, it’s an olive branch. If you up for it, I’m up for it. I’m definitely willing to sit down with him so I can hear his perspective and gain a little bit understanding. I mean, we’re both men at the end of the day, we should be able to agree and disagree and it not be a problem.”

Marquise hopes to build a relationship with his father, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Marquise posted a viral instagram photo of himself sitting in front of the word, “Entitled,” spelled-out with $100 dollar bills on Monday (Oct. 10). Social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture, including BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Speaking to his IG post, Marquise added, “He believes that from his perspective, he think’s I’m entitled when that’s not the case. Like, it’s never been about the money for me, its more so the relationship for me personally. Its the relationship more than the money for me because if it’s about the money then I’m willing to put it up to make the situation… at least make the situation a little better if possible.”

Marquise expressed that he didn’t really know what to expect from a sit-down with his Forbes list father.

“Honestly I don’t know what to expect from this situation. If we do have a sit-down I don’t necessarily know what to expect, or what it looks like, but if it takes me paying him for his time, I’m more than willing to do that. Maybe we could just gain an understanding of each other. Maybe we could understand each other a little better. Maybe that’s what a better situation looks like. But I can’t tell you exactly what it should look… because then that’s like me being a kid again and just living in my dreams.”

50 Cent's Son Offers To Pay $6700 For A Day With His Dad

The New York-native then shared that as he’s gotten older he’s started to think about things more – causing him to have more questions about his father. He also called his strained relationship with 50 “unfortunate,” and doesn’t really know what he can do about it at this point.

Fif directly responded to his eldest son’s social media antics with an antagonizing Instagram video on Thursday (Oct. 13). In the clip, 50 is soaking in a hot bubble bath as “the news” plays on a TV screen. A breaking story takes over the screen with a clip of Marquise’s viral $6700/month child support interview playing. The Power pioneer immediately turns off the TV.

“F**k, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?” the 47-year-old comments on the TV clip as he exits his hot bubble bath. 50 then answers his door where he finds G-Unit brethren, Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda, who then sarcastically ask him for “an extra $6700 a month for the s**t we doing.”

Hours later, Marquise responded to the clip, reminding his father of his Oct. 13 birthday while dissing his G-Unit cohorts.

“Hol on wait did my pops post me on my birthday today! Wow he never shouted me out for my birthday this the 1st time. And I thought them dudes eat when u say eat u must not be telling them to eat pops because having old Nxggas begging at your door is SAD. I’m never going out like that. #ImYouDAD ?.”

He also posted a clip from 50’s show Power of protagonist Ghost being confronted by his son, Tariq, moments before he pulled the trigger.

Besides the petty social media antics, 50 Cent has not yet responded to Marquise’s $6700 offer for some quality time.

